Sunday River Resort offers 135 trails spread across eight interconnected mountain peaks: White Cap, Locke Mountain, Barker Mountain, Spruce Peak, North Peak, Aurora Peak, Oz and Jordan Bowl.
Chairlifts
Sunday River has 15 lifts. In total, there is one hybrid chairlift/gondola called the Chondola, four high-speed detachable quads, five fixed-grip quads, three triples, one double and one surface lift.
Snowfall/snowmaking
Sunday River averages over 167 inches (14 feet) of natural snowfall each year and has one of the most advanced, comprehensive snowmaking systems, covering 90 percent of the resort’s non-gladed terrain. Sunday River owns and operates 2,000 snowguns with the capacity to pump 10,000 gallons of water each minute.
Boundary-to-boundary skiing and snowboarding
Sunday River offers 870 acres of developed trails and glades, however, within the boundaries of the resort’s ski area you’ll find nearly 2,000 acres of terrain to explore. With boundary-to-boundary access, guests can ski anywhere within the boundary of the resort with the exception of trails or areas marked as closed.
Terrain parks
Sunday River includes five terrain parks for every level from beginner to advanced: T72 is the resort’s dedicated 15-acre super park. It features a jump line and jib park. T72’s Jib Park is a large rail garden located in the bottom section of the trail and features upward of 25 features.
3D is a medium-sized park that features jumps in the upper section and a collection of jibs and jumps.
Named after the Warren Miller film, Flow State is a family-friendly boardercross trail located on the Rocking Chair trail on Barker Mountain.
Who-Ville is designed as a fun park perfect for children and families, complete with super small jump lines and beginner boxes. Lights line Who-Ville making it available during night skiing.
Wonderland is a start park, built with extra small snow features designed to help beginners dabble in terrain park safety.
SnowSports School
From learn-to lessons to refresher clinics, Sunday River’s SnowSports School is a leader in teaching the skills necessary to have fun out on the slopes. Offering group and private clinics daily for all ages and all abilities, as well as a variety of seasonal programs, the SnowSports School offers something for everyone.
Dining
Sunday River offers a wide variety of dining options at its restaurants, cafes and cafeterias, including The Mountain Room at the resort’s mid-mountain Peak Lodge, the Foggy Goggle in the South Ridge Lodge and Camp, a true Maine-inspired experience, in the Grand Summit Hotel.
Lodging
Sunday River owns two slopeside hotels — the Grand Summit Hotel and Jordan Hotel — plus the Snow Cap Inn.
The River Fund
In 2018, The River Fund was founded with the goal of creating educational and recreational opportunities and experiences that can truly change children’s lives. By opening new vistas, nurturing aspirations and providing support for dreams, The River Fund focuses on bringing all who live, work and play here together to help youth unleash their potential. It’s the strength of this community that can build a better future for youth. Proceeds from Sunday River’s signature events such as Santa Sunday and the Eat the Heat Chili Cookoff, among others, benefit the River Fund. More information at riverfundmaine.org.
For more details about Sunday River, go to www.sundayriver.com. Sunday River is a member of the Boyne Resorts family of resorts and attractions.
— Sunday River Resort
