BETHEL — On Wednesday, Dec. 11, a plastic bag ordinance, which was passed by Bethel voters 287-124 in June, will go into effect.

The ordinance is a “commitment to eliminate single use plastic bags and foam food and beverage containers.” The main purpose of the ordinance of the ordinance is to “reduce the impact of plastics on our environment, reduce litter on our roadsides, and reduce taxpayer expense to manage solid waste.”

The ordinance will ban the use of polystyrene foam containers by town businesses. Violations of the ordinance will result in a $75 fine. For a second offense, the fine will double.

The ordinance was first brought to the town last year by Bethel resident Sarah Southam and Mason resident Madeline Williams.

Businesses such as Rite Aid, Family Dollar and the Bethel Foodliner will be switching over to paper bags.

Earlier this year, Gov. Janet Mills and the Legislature passed a statewide ban on single use plastic shopping bags. The new law will go into effect on April 22, 2020 (Earth Day) according to the National Resources Council of Maine.

Background

Plastic bags and polystyrene foam are non-biodegradable, meaning they only break into pieces of micro plastics, which fish and wildlife can often mistake as food. Certain wildlife can also become stuck in these pieces of plastic, which can lead to injury or death.

Single use plastic bags and foam are not recyclable in Bethels present waste management system, which means they are added to Bethel’s solid waste stream and that they contaminate Bethel’s recycling stream and are a significant cost to the town.

Originally, there was going to be a minimum fee of five cents for a single use paper carryout bag. The fee was dropped from the ordinance after receiving feedback from local businesses.

People can view the ordinance by visiting www.bethelmaine.org and searching under “minutes and agendas.

