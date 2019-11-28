Girls Soccer: Front: Macie Hallett-Hustle Award & Mountain Valley Conference Honorable Mention, Emma Kruse-Mountain Valley Conference Academic All Star Back: Livia Doucette-Most Improved, Aneah Bartlett- Athlete of the Month Sept. & Mountain Valley Conference All Academic & 1st Team All Star Luci Rothwell-Athlete of the Month Oct. & Mountain Valley Conference All Academic & !st Team All Star, Calla Orino-Mountain Valley Conference All Academic & 2nd Team All Star. Absent-Abigail Landry- Mountain Valley Conference All Academic All Star & Honorable Mention Gail Wight

 

 

