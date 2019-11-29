Winter book discussions begin at 5:30 p.m., and are held at Loon Lodge, 16 Pickford Road in Rangeley.

Scheduled discussions are:

Jan. 30: “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption,” by Bryan Stevenson. Stevenson was a young lawyer when he founded the Equal Justice Initiative, a legal practice dedicated to defending those most desperate and in need: the poor, the wrongly condemned, and women and children trapped in the farthest reaches of our criminal justice system. This book is at once an unforgettable account of an idealistic, gifted young lawyer’s coming of age, a moving window into the lives of those he has defended, and an inspiring argument for compassion in the pursuit of true justice.

Feb. 27: “Things Fall Apart,” by Chinua Achebe. Published in 1958, its story chronicles pre-colonial life in the south-eastern part of Nigeria and the arrival of the Europeans during the late nineteenth century.

March 26: “Don’t Let’s go to the Dogs Tonight,” by Alexandra Fuller. In this book, Fuller remembers her African childhood with candor and sensitivity. Though it is a diary of an unruly life in an often inhospitable place, it is suffused with Fuller’s endearing ability to find laughter, even when there is little to celebrate.

These titles are available in trade paperback editions.

Discussions are open to all and are free of charge. Each meeting is independent of the others. Attend the one or ones of your choice.

For more information, call Books, Lines & Thinkers at 207-864-4355, or email [email protected]

