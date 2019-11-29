NOVEMBER

Nov. 29, 30, Friday and Saturday: Downton Abbey RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St. Showing at 5 and 8 p.m.; $5. The continuing story of the Crawley family, wealthy owners of a large estate in the English countryside in the early 20th century. Starring Matthew Goode, Tuppence Middleton and Maggie Smith. Drama/Romance – PG, Runtime: 2 hrs, 2 mins. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.

Nov. 30, Saturday: Small Business Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit the many local businesses in Rangeley and Oquossoc. Stop in the chamber office, pick up your brochure featuring participating businesses and get your free cookies, free tote bag (while supplies last) and more. Be sure to enter the prize drawing (no purchase required). Call (207) 864-5571 for more information.

Nov. 30, Saturday: Lighting of the Giving Tree, Park Road, Rangeley, 6 p.m. Join the Rangeley community for the annual lighting of the Giving Tree at the Town Park. This will be the 32nd celebration of the tree lighting by Little Miss and Mister Wood Chip. A reception will follow at the Congregational Church Barn on High Street. Call (207) 864-3807 for more information.

Nov. 30, Saturday: Memphis Lightning at Moose Alley, 8 to 11 p.m. Blues, Rock and Roll, American Roots Music and Country featuring Rick “Slow Driver” McClennan, bass guitar and vocals, Daren “Lil Bluesman” Thiboutot, lead, rhythm guitar and vocals, and Darren “Big Red” Thiboutot, drums and vocals. Call (207) 864-9955 for more information.

DECEMBER

Dec. 1, Sunday: Downton Abbey RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St. Showings at 2 and 5 p.m.; $5. The continuing story of the Crawley family, wealthy owners of a large estate in the English countryside in the early 20th century. Starring Matthew Goode, Tuppence Middleton and Maggie Smith. Drama/Romance – PG, Runtime: 2 hrs, 2 mins. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.

Dec. 7, Saturday: Breakfast with Santa at Wilhelm Reich Museum’s Conference Center, Dodge Pond Road, Rangeley, 8 to 11 a.m. We never know what Santa’s elves will bring from the North Pole for the children to make, but we do know they will have fun. And don’t forget that decorating Christmas cookies is a must. Santa’s helpers will prepare a yummy breakfast of chocolate chip, blueberry or plain pancakes served with syrup, sausages and a beverage. Admission, $5 per person. All ages welcome. Proceeds to benefit The Wilhelm Reich Museum’s scholarship program. A graduating senior from Rangeley Lakes Region School who is attending a school to study in the field of science receives a $500 scholarship. For more information call: 864-3443.

Dec. 7, Saturday: Community Night Of Giving/Festival of Trees at Bald Mountain Camps. Come celebrate the “Community Night of Giving.” Join your friends and community members at this annual event of giving to those in need sponsored by the Rangeley Rotary Club. Tickets are $35, which includes hearty appetizers.

Dec. 7, Saturday: Matt and the Barnburners at Moose Alley, 8 to 11 p.m. It’s all about the blues, with Matty, Daddy-O, Buckshot and the Love Bug. Call (207) 864-9955 for more information.

Dec. 8, Sunday: Walk To Bethlehem annual pageant at Rangeley Inn and Church of the Good Shepherd, 5:30 p.m. For almost 40 years, the Rangeley Friends of the Arts have been sponsoring the annual “Walk to Bethlehem” celebration. This unique event, which recreates Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem, will begin at the Rangeley Inn at 5:30 p.m. with the reading of Caesar Augustus’ decree that all people must return to the city of their birth. Everyone is invited to join the “Walk” through the village of Rangeley, which is led by community members costumed as nativity figures. Carols are sung as the procession meanders through the snowy streets of the village of Rangeley, stopping at the different downtown churches for a carol. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.

Dec. 13-15, Friday-Sunday: ECW Holiday Fair at the Church of the Good Shepherd, Undercroft, 2614 Main St., 9:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. Once again the Episcopal Church Women will host their Holiday Fair the same weekend as Mountain Holly Days. There will be a craft table, the popular Cookie Walk Table, with lots of homemade cookies to choose from, a home baked goods table and several tables filled with items to purchase for yourself or holiday gifts for that special family member or friend. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call (207) 864-3381 for more information.

Dec. 13-Dec. 15, Friday-Sunday: Mountain Holly Days, all day. There will be shopping and dining specials, refreshments, horse-drawn wagon rides sponsored by the Alpine Shop, special festivities, family activities, tasting events and contests. Mountain Holly Days epitomizes the time-honored tradition of families shopping together and enjoying holiday festivities and activities. Shoppers will enjoy many special offers from local businesses, find unique, quality gifts for that special someone and participate in various holiday activities. Visitors will enjoy shopping and dining with personal, friendly service and none of the hassles of big-city shopping. Call (207) 864-5571 for more information.

Dec. 13, Friday: Rangeley Community Chorus Holiday Concert, Church of the Good Shepherd, 2614 Main St., Rangeley, 7 p.m. Enjoy a wide range of Christmas and holiday music, including favorites and originals. In addition, there will be a few surprises in the way of solos and small group numbers. Please join us for a wonderful evening of holiday cheer and great music. General admission is $15 for adults; $10 for 18 and under. Tickets will be available at the door. The Church of the Good Shepherd is located at 2614 Main Street in Rangeley. New singers are always welcome, and any level of experience is accepted. Please email Erin Smith if you wish to join the chorus: [email protected] Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.

Dec. 15, Sunday: Christmas In The Air, Church of the Good Shepherd, 2614 Main St., 4 p.m. A sing-a-long and presentation about the history and stories of Christmas carols and songs of the season. Robert Ludwig, director of music at Good Shepherd, will share entertaining stories about sacred and secular songs of the holidays and lead everyone in an inspirational and fun singing of favorites. There is no admission charge or donation, and the program is suitable for all ages. Call (207) 864-3381 for more information.

Dec. 21, Saturday: RLSC Christmas Cocktail Party with Ragged Jack, Moose Alley, 6 p.m. Annual Christmas cocktail party featuring the band Ragged Jack. All are welcome; $20 per person donation to the Rangeley Lakes Snowmobile Club

JANUARY

Jan. 23, Thursday: Chili-Chowder Cook-Off kicks off Snodeo Weekend, The Gingerbread House Restaurant, 5 p.m. Rangeley’s Snodeo weekend kicks off with the Chili/Chowder Cook-Off hosted by the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce. Taste samples of chili and chowder prepared by the area’s restaurants and vote for your favorite chili and chowder. See who wins bragging rights!

Jan. 23, Thursday: Rangeley Snodeo Casino Night, Bald Mountain Camps, 125 Bald Mountain Road, Oquossoc, 6:30 p.m. Kick off Snodeo weekend! Call (207) 864-3671 for more information.

Jan. 24, Friday: Snodeo weekend starts with the RLSC live auction with Larry Koob at Moose Alley at 6:39 p.m. Come join us for the best auction of the year benefiting the Rangeley Lakes Snowmobile Club.

Jan. 25, Saturday: Snodeo, all day. A full day of snowmobile events, including Rock Maple X Country Races & Tame The Track Vintage Racing starting at 9 a.m. at Steven Bean Municipal Airport and The Rave X Show at Boss Power Equipment at 2 p.m. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. from The Rangeley Inn, travels down Main Street and onto the lake for a spectacular fireworks show.

Jan. 26, Sunday: 5th Annual Fat-Tire Bike Loppet, Rangeley Lakes Trails Center, 524 Saddleback Mountain Road, 10 a.m. The bike courses take advantage of the beautiful varied terrain available at the Rangeley Lakes Trails Center, from wide straightaways to gradual ascent and descents, to some aggressive hill climb/descent opportunities. Views and possible wildlife sightings are included! Classes include 10 and 20 mile Nordic groomed, 10 and 20 mile single track mix, and a 10 mile Nordic untimed tour. Courses may change due to snow conditions. For more information call 207-864-4309, or send us an email at [email protected]

Jan. 31-Feb. 2, Friday-Sunday: 14th Annual Pond Hockey Festival in Rangeley at Haley Pond, all day. The 14th annual tournament will once again be held in spectacular Rangeley Jan. 31 through Feb. 2. This wonderful event will celebrate a time-honored New England tradition. Call (805) 722-9172 for more information.

FEBRUARY

Feb. 8, Saturday: Bald Mountain Camps Annual Fly In, Bald Mountain Camps 125, Bald Mountain Road, Oquossoc, noon to 4 p.m. Come admire planes from all over New England land on Mooselookmeguntic.

We will be serving meals inside and outside. Call (207) 864-3671 for more information.

Feb. 15, Saturday: World Record Snowmobile Ride for Cystic Fibrosis, Bald Mountain Camps, Mooselookmeguntic Lake, gathering at 11 a.m. Arrive at noon to line up; the ride will start 1 p.m. A $10 donation (decal for your sled) allows you to participate in the ride.The goal is to get as many sleds as we can in a line for the Guinness World Record before we start the 30 mile loop trail across Oquossoc and Rangeley. The record of sleds is over 800, so spread the word and come help us out. Not a rider? There is plenty more to do. There will also be silent auction from noon to 3 p.m. There is also a live auction starting at 3:15 p.m. But wait! There’s more. There will also barbecue on the ice, a bonfire, dancing and music, and a fireworks display to cap the night off. Come up to Oquossoc for some family friendly fun. All proceeds benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Northern New England. Call 207-864-3671 for more information, or go to: fightcf.cff.org/rangeley

Feb. 15, Saturday: Rangeley Public Library Spaghetti Supper, Episcopal Church Undercroft, 5 to 7 p.m. Annual Rangeley Public Library Spaghetti Supper featuring Famous Cerminara Spaghetti Sauce and all you can eat spaghetti with accompanying garlic bread, salad, brownie sundae, and beverages. Call (207) 864-2938 for more information

Feb. 16, Sunday: 15th Annual Winterpaloozah! at Haley Pond Park, 10 a.m. Enjoy a day of playing on the frozen pond and in the snow. Horse and wagon rides, ice skating, saucer bowling, pond hockey, curling, snow golf, fat tire bikes, kicksleds, snow kiting, XC skiing, snowshoeing, sledding, kite flying, snow castle, campfire & marshmallow roast, hot chocolate and more fun and games for the family. Free. There will also be pay-for-entry competitions, including Dog Keg Pull, Cardboard Sled Race, Firewood Toss and the Fat Tire Bike Race. Prizes will be awarded. Hot lunch available 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call (207) 864-2771 or (207) 864-5571 for more information.

Feb. 19, Wednesday: Scales & Tails: Our Cold-Blooded Friends, at Rangeley Public Library, 7 Lake St., 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Call (207) 864-5529 for more information.

MARCH

March 7, Saturday: 25th Annual Legendary Rangeley Lakes Loppet, Rangeley Lakes Trails Center, 524 Saddleback Mountain Road, 8:30 a.m. On the menu are the 21K Burt Kettle Classic, 21K and 42K freestyle races, and a 21K untimed tour. The 21 K loop is nice mix of wide, rolling, straight sections and classic New England Nordic trails that wind through native forestland located at the foot of the majestic Saddleback Mountain. And the best part? A huge apres-ski feed sponsored by local restaurants, including soups, sausages, homemade cookies, and drinks. Free water bottle and Thule Loppet stickers, free Hammer Heed, a free trail pass on Sunday, March 8, and awesome locally sourced podium prizes. Age groups medals (first, second and third) will be available after the race too. Register now at Ski-Reg.com. For more information call 207-864-4309, or email [email protected].

March 14, Saturday: Concert on the Ice, Bald Mountain Camps, 125 Bald Mountain Road, Oquossoc, 5 to 10 p.m. Enjoy good music, good food, and a warm campfire. Weather permitting. Call (207) 864-3671 for more information.

March 15, Sunday: 7th Annual Moose Dash Snowshoe Race, Rangeley Lakes Trails Center, 524 Saddleback Mountain Road, 10:30 a.m. The course winds through woodlands north of Saddleback Mountain and includes single track and Nordic groomed trails. Classes include 5K junior, 5K adult, 1K Kids Fun Run, and a 5K untimed tour. For more information call 207-864-4309.

March 21, Saturday: RLSC Annual Steak and Lobster and Landowner Appreciation Dinner, Oquossoc, 4 to 9 p.m.

