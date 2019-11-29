Lisbon Falls breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus
LISBON FALLS — A free breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus will be hosted by the Lisbon United Methodist Church, 14 School St., from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
Breakfast will consist of freshly made pancakes served with bacon or sausage, juice, coffee and holiday treats. Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus for a photo opportunity.
Chester Greenwood Day luncheon, cookie walk
FARMINGTON — A Chester Greenwood Day luncheon will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, Academy Street. The menu includes fish chowder, corn chowder, French onion soup and beef vegetable soup, homemade bread and gingerbread with whipped cream. Lunch tickets are $8, or $4 for ages 5 and under.
Along with the luncheon, church members are baking for the annual cookie walk which will start at 8 a.m. and continue to 1:30 p.m. People can buy different sized cans for $3, $6 or $9 and fill them with a variety of homemade cookies. Candy, fudge and popcorn balls will also be available to purchase.
A white elephant table with all kinds of treasures will also be available in Fellowship Hall where the luncheon and cookie walk will take place.
