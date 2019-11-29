Several hundred cats and dogs come through our shelter’s doors each year. At the Franklin County Animal Shelter, we are committed to saving all healthy and treatable animals, and we never euthanize animals due to lack of space. There are many ways to help. Adopt, don’t buy and consider volunteering at the shelter. Cats, dogs, bunnies or any other furry friends would welcome a few minutes of your time.
The spotlight this week is on two girls who are looking for a “furever” home. Nala, is 4 to 6 years old, a female cat, who looks like she might have a lot of Siamese in her and Payton, a 1 to 2 year old female, Pit Bull mix.
