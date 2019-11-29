Several hundred cats and dogs come through our shelter’s doors each year. At the Franklin County Animal Shelter, we are committed to saving all healthy and treatable animals, and we never euthanize animals due to lack of space. There are many ways to help. Adopt, don’t buy and consider volunteering at the shelter. Cats, dogs, bunnies or any other furry friends would welcome a few minutes of your time.

The spotlight this week is on two girls who are looking for a “furever” home. Nala, is 4 to 6 years old, a female cat, who looks like she might have a lot of Siamese in her and Payton, a 1 to 2 year old female, Pit Bull mix.

Hi, my name is Payton. I am a super sweet girl looking for a home that will pamper me. I made the trip up to Maine from South Carolina earlier this month and am still adjusting to the weather. Please come meet me at the shelter! Submitted photo

Nala, 4 to 6 years, Female—Hello, my name is Nala! I am a beautiful, outgoing and sweet older girl looking for a home where I can be the only cat. I love people but am very selective about my feline friends. Please come meet me at the shelter! Submitted photo

