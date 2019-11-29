The Rangeley Public Library welcomes visitors for its winter programs, and any time during its regular winter hours which are Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is also open until 7 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month, starting in January.

Adult book groups: Rangeley Readers meet the third Wednesday of every month at 10 a.m. to discuss a book of their choice, usually fiction. Adventure Book Group meets the last Wednesday of every month at 4 p.m. This group generally reads and discusses a nonfiction book. Both groups are open to new members. Just stop by the library to pick up a copy of the current book to read prior to the monthly meeting.

Children’s programs: Preschool Story Hour meets each Friday at 10 a.m., with the exception of school vacation weeks. All children ages 3 to 5 years are welcome to join for an hour of stories, projects and activities. This group runs from September until April vacation week.

OWL Club is an after-school program for children in kindergarten, first and second grades. The children come directly from school for a time of stories, snacks, crafts and fun activities. OWL Club meets at 2:45 p.m. every Thursday when school is in session, from September until April vacation.

Holiday book sale: At the annual holiday book sale, set up in the lobby of the Rangeley Public Library from Thanksgiving until the New Year, bargain hunters will find a wonderful assortment of “like-new” books at bargain basement prices.

Gifts for sale: There are mugs, caps, fleece jackets, bookmarks, tote bags and puzzles featuring the RPL logo, all for sale at the library.

“Scales & Tails”: This popular program from Chewonki Traveling Natural History Programs will be held Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Using live non-releasable reptiles including a snake, a turtle, and a lizard, this special February vacation week program will compare these species and discuss their adaptations. Many people conjure up images of slimy skin and bloodthirsty monsters when they hear the word “reptile.” This hands-on program works to dispel some of those fears by allowing students to examine snake skins, turtle shells, skeletons, and other unique reptilian artifacts. “Scales & Tails” is free and open to all ages. Participants must sign up at the library (864-5529).

Annual spaghetti supper: The annual spaghetti supper will be held at the beginning of school vacation week on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Rangeley Church of the Good Shepherd, 2614 Main St. This popular event features spaghetti topped with Patti Cerminara’s homemade Italian sauce, meatballs, tossed salad, bread and brownie sundaes for dessert. All proceeds from the supper support the Rangeley Public Library.

