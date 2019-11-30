LEWISTON — Leah Landry started her hat trick early, scoring 34 seconds into the game, and her Lewiston girls hockey team skated swiftly past Greely 10-0 on Saturday at Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

Landry scored her second goal to a complete a five-goal first period for the Blue Devils (2-0). Leah Dube, Lilly Gish and Paige Pomerleau also scored in the period.

Kim McLaughlin and Alyssa Marcoux added second-period goals, and Landry completed her hat trick less than five minutes into the third. Marcoux later added her second and Bailee St. Hilaire rounded out the scoring for Lewiston.

Landry also had two assists in the game, Dube had four, Rebecca Lussier three, Marcoux and Kristen Lachance two each, and St. Hilaire and Adri Roy one apiece.

Camree St. Hilaire pitched her second straight shutout to start the season. Greely fell to 0-2.

RED HORNETS 1, YARMOUTH/FREEPORT 0

YARMOUTH — Isabel Berube scored the only goal on as assist from Caroline Tracey to lift the Red Hornets past host Yarmouth/Freeport, 1-0, in a North region girls hockey game at Travis Roy Ice Arena on Saturday.

Manny Guimond secured the shutout in net for Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (2-0).

CHEVERUS/OOB 3, MT. ARARAT/LISBON 2

BRUNSWICK — Lucia Pompeo notched a hat trick to account for all the Stags’ scoring as the defending state champions beat the Eagles 3-2 in a girls hockey game at Watson Arena on Saturday.

Cheverus/Old Orchard Beach (3-0) trailed 1-0 after the first period, but Pompeo tied the game midway through the second and made it 2-1 Stags with less than a minute to go before the intermission. She completed her hat trick early in the third.

Ema Hawkes gave Mt. Ararat/Lisbon (1-1) the initial lead with a goal late in the first period. Hannah Hawkes cut the Eagles’ deficit to 3-2 with just under 12 minutes to play in the game. Greta Marchildon manned the Eagles’ net.

« Previous

filed under: