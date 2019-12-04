The Maine Nordiques scored the first goal of the game, but they were in comeback mode after a bad second period. The rally attempt came up one goal short, however, in a 7-5 loss to the Northeast Generals in an NAHL matchup at Androscoggin Bank Colisee on Wednesday night.

Casper Soderling put the Nordiques ahead 1-0 early in the first period, and that lead stuck into the first period, but the Generals outscored the Nordiques 5-0 in the middle frame. Trevor Smith scored twice in the period, Gerard Marretta potted the go-ahead goal, and Keegan Ripper and Liam McCanney also found the back of the net in the frame.

Timmy Kent got the Nordiques back on the right foot with a goal 25 seconds into the third. Tyler Cooper added a Generals goal less than three minutes later to make it 6-2, but Stefan Owens scored twice and Kent scored again to cut the deficit to 6-5 with 17 seconds left.

McCanney put the game on ice with an empty-net shorthanded goal just before the final horn.

Cole Ouellette notched three assists in the loss, and Makem Demers collected two of his own.

Avery Sturtz faced 34 shots for the Nordiques and turned away 28. Joey Stanizzi made 24 saves for the Generals.

Northeast scored on its lone power play, while Maine was 2 for 6.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland 12, Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Westbrook 0

AUBURN — Sophia Hartley led a balanced attack with four goals as the Red Hornets downed the Rams 12-0 at Norway Savings Bank Arena on Wednesday.

Caroline Tracey, Megan Lachance and Caroline Audette each had two goals, while Eve Martineau and Abbie Kane had one apiece for Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (3-0).

Manny Guimond had her second straight shutout in goal for the Red Hornets.

St. Dominic/Winthrop/Gray-NG 7, Yarmouth/Freeport 0

AUBURN — Madi Pelletier and West Duffy scored two goals apiece to lead the Saints to a 7-0 victory over the Clippers at Norway Savings Bank Arena on Wednesday.

Pelletier opened the scoring midway through the first period for St. Dominic/Winthrop/Gray-New Gloucester (1-1). Duffy scored her first to start a three-goal second period, with Abbie Ross and Bella Webster also finding the back of the net in the frame.

Taryn Cloutier scored early in the first minute of the third and Pelletier and Duffy rounded out the scoring.

Mady Boulet secured the shutout in goal for the Saints, while Allie Perrotta manned the net for Yarmouth/Freeport (1-3).

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Bates 74, Colby 73 (OT)

LEWISTON — Meghan Graff forced overtime with a layup at the regulation buzzer, then made a free throw with one second remaining in overtime to lift the Bobcats (3-3, 1-0 NESCAC) over the Mules (3-3, 0-1).

Graff finished with 24 points. Jenna Berens got 16 points off the bench, and Mia Roy had 15 points.

Keagan Dunbar led Colby with 19 points and six assists. Alisha Aube added 16 points and nine rebounds, while Ainsley Burns had 18 points.

UM-Farmington 81, UM-Machias 73

FARMINGTON — The Beavers cruised past the Clippers on Wednesday night in Dearborn Gymnasium.

Makayla Wilson led the way for the Beavers with 21 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. McKenna Brodeur pitched in with 17 points and eight rebounds. Tia Day added 13 points.

Tate Dolley led the Clippers with 28 points and eight rebounds, and Caitlyn Lyons finished with 22 points.

Maine 104, Husson 43

ORONO — Kelly Fogarty scored 31 points, and Maddy McVicar recorded 19 points and six rebounds as the Black Bears (2-6) routed the Eagles (1-3).

Abbe Laurence contributed 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Maine, which outscored Husson 67-17 in the second half. Dor Saar and Anne Simon added 11 points apiece.

Sydney Allen and Bailey Donovan each scored 10 points for Husson.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

UM-Farmington 113, UM-Machias 71

FARMINGTON — The Beavers blew past the Clippers Wednesday night at Dearborn Gymnasium.

Terion Moss led the Beavers with 28 points on a perfect 9-9 shooting from the floor, including 4-4 from behind the arc as well as 6-8 at the free-throw line. He filled out the state sheet with seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Jack Kane and Billy Ruby added 11 points. Amir Moss finished with 10 points, alongside Riley Robinson, who finished with 10 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Eric Crawford led the Clippers in scoring with 26 points. Isaiah Plange added 10 points and five rebounds.

