AUBURN — A 71-year-old Lewiston man was hospitalized Saturday night after he lost control of his vehicle and hit a utility pole, according to police.

Sgt. Nathan Westleigh of the Auburn Police Department said Albert Young of Lewiston was driving south on Broad Street when he lost control of his 2006 Mercedes-Benz and struck the pole, causing his automobile to roll over.

Shortly after Young rolled his automobile, Larry Dailey, 38, of Auburn, who was driving north on Broad Street, did not see the downed utility pole and crashed into it, according to Westleigh.

Young was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where he was treated for injuries not considered life-threatening, Westleigh said.

