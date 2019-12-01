Here’s a list of communities that have established rules to allow recreational marijuana businesses, as compiled by the Maine Municipal Association. Some towns only permit one kind of license, such as grows, but not others, such as retail stores. Since this list was created, Eliot has also opted in. Portland’s final rules are still pending.Auburn

Bangor

Bath

Bowdoinham

Brunswick

Camden

Damariscotta

Detroit

Etna

Eustis

Farmington

Grand Isle

Hallowell

Jackson

Manchester

Mercer

Monroe

Newry

Paris

Poland

Portland

South Portland

Topsham

Waterville

Wilton

