Here’s a list of communities that have established rules to allow recreational marijuana businesses, as compiled by the Maine Municipal Association. Some towns only permit one kind of license, such as grows, but not others, such as retail stores. Since this list was created, Eliot has also opted in. Portland’s final rules are still pending.Auburn
Bangor
Bath
Bowdoinham
Brunswick
Camden
Damariscotta
Detroit
Etna
Eustis
Farmington
Grand Isle
Hallowell
Jackson
Manchester
Mercer
Monroe
Newry
Paris
Poland
Portland
South Portland
Topsham
Waterville
Wilton
