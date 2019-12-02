EDWARD LITTLE RED EDDIES

Coach: Scott Morrison (18th year)

Conference: KVAC; Class: A

Last year’s results: Girls: Sixth at KVACs and 11th at states. Boys: Seventh at KVACs and tied for 19th at states.

Returning athletes: Boys: Paul Dimitri, Konnor Simpson, Jack Hart. Girls: Courtney Beaudoin, Anyssa Logan, Izzy Bellefleur, Emma Hefty, Samantha Poirier, Emma Dionne, Addi Dostie, Kora Martel, Caelan McGuigan.

Key losses: Leila Chirayath, Olivia Dubois, Abby Fisher, Abby Hart, Noah Davis, Donovan Shaw, Brendan Whitman.

Promising newcomers: Boys: Andrew Casares, Carlos Daniel Perez Magana. Girls: Sarah Agren, Madeleine DuBois, Liv Hallett, Brooklynn Hamilton, Katy Kimball, Autumn Larson, Mya Vincent.

Season outlook: The girls team have gained several new athletes with swimming experience, which will help to minimize the loss of Leila Chirayath, who finished in the top 16 of her individual events and led the medley and 400 relays to top 16 finishes at the state meet. The girls team should be competitive with most of the KVAC league opponents and finish in the top 15 at states. The boys will be led by freshman Andrew Casares, who is looking to score in the top 16 in at least one individual event. He will be joined by Konnor Simpson, who is looking to qualify for his first high school state meet, and Jack Hart, Paul Dimitri and Carlos Magana will fill out the individual events and relays.

HEBRON LUMBERJACKS

Coach: Scott Morrison (second year)

Class: A

Returning athletes: Ellena Frumiento, Ethan Frumiento.

Season outlook: Ellena and Ethan Frumiento both qualified for the state meets last season and will look to do the same in 2020, with their sights set on finishing in the top 16 in their individual events.

LEAVITT HORNETS

Coach: Scott Morrison (12 years)

Conference: KVAC; Class: A

Returning athletes: None.

Key losses: Jenna Boucher

Promising newcomers: Boys: Junior — Nick Tirell; Girls: Freshmen — Jaylee Boucher, Haley Cote.

Season outlook: This is the first year of high school swim competition for Tirell, Boucher and Cote. Morrison expects to see those three swimmers represent Leavitt at the state meet.

LEWISTON BLUE DEVILS

Coach: Troy Boutin (Sixth year)

Conference: KVAC; Class: A

Last year’s results: Girls: Second at KVAC and fourth at Class A states. Boys: Sixth at KVAC and 15th at Class A States.

Returning athletes: Boys: Seniors — Elijah Escobar, Tyler Freeman, Justin Quellette; Junior — Caleb Suli. Girls: Seniors — Melina Masseli, Lillith Price-Wharf; Juniors — Chloe Bilodeau, Kate Bilodeau, Abby Heutz, Miranda Heutz, Liz Knowlton, Zaria Milashouskas, Malina Moore; Sophomores — Mariam Andiniades, Taylor Belanger, Libby Forgues, Emma Hawley, Teliah Viscone

Key losses: Hayden Bavis, Brooke Cloutier, Lennon LaBelle.

Promising newcomers: Boys: Freshman — Alex Akers.

What to expect: The Blue Devils are looking at a period of growth after losing a number of swimmers to graduation last year. While the team is a bit smaller than it has been the past couple of years, as a whole, it is showing a lot of skill and potential. Both the girls team and the boys team pack some heavy hitters that will put up firsts in individual and relay races, in dual meets and at the conference and state championships.

LISBON GREYHOUNDS

Coach: Scott Morrison (10 years, intermittently)

Class: A

Returning athletes: Garrett Perron.

Season outlook: Perron will represent Lisbon in individual events and hopes to qualify for his first Class A boys state meet.

OXFORD HILLS VIKINGS

Coach: Scott Morrison (first year)

Conference: KVAC; Class: A

Promising newcomers: Girls: Freshman — Emily Cummings.

Season outlook: Cummings is looking to compete in the dual meet season, KVAC championships and qualify to represent Oxford Hills at the state meet in February.

ST. DOM’S SAINTS

Coach: Scott Morrison (second year)

Conference: KVAC; Class: A

Returning athletes: Boys: Andy Dolci, Patrick Manson, Gage Smith. Girls: Maddie Tyus, Molly Myrick, Ellie Russell.

Season outlook: Several St. Dom’s swimmers just missed state-meet cut times last year, and Morrison is hoping that several will make the state cut this season.

