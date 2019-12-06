Cheering preview: Hanley and Ouellette transition to high school coaching Matt Hanley takes over the Lewiston program, while Brandon Ouellette is the new Monmouth Academy coach.

Gray-New Gloucester shot put foursome’s hard work paying off Zoe Barnes leads a pack of four Gray-NG junior shot-putters into what hopes to be yet another successful winter.

Boys hockey preview: New-look Class A all about competition No more regions and all 13 teams will make the playoffs, which could pit rivals in a state final.

Wrestling preview: Vikings don’t expect to skip a beat under new coach Shawn Dexter A former state champion and assistant coach at Oxford Hills, Dexter believes Oxford Hills will be a factor in Class A this year.