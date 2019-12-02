DIRIGO COUGARS

Coach: Dana Whittemore (third year)

Conference: Mid-State; Class: B

Last year’s results: Fifth Mid-State, sixth Class B South, 14th Class B.

Returning athletes: Juniors — Jason Beaucage, Colton Carlow, Owen Libby, Chase Nelson; Sophomore — Curtis Errington.

Key losses: Nolan Degroot, Ben Dejesus, David Pelletier, Wyatt Lufkin.

Promising newcomers: Senior — Alexander Shorey; Juniors — Preston Martin, Gallagher Tucker; Sophomores — Isaiah Dejesus, Matt Griffus; Freshmen — Bryan Beaucage, Jake Ellis-Plante, Bode Gray, Xavier Merchant, Alexander Michaud, Zackary Putnam, Robert Surprenant.

What to expect: The Cougars got a lot younger and lost some steady scorers to graduation but can’t be counted out from making noise in the February tournaments. Libby and Nelson reached the podium at regionals last year. Carlow could be one of the top heavyweights in the conference.

LISBON/OAK HILL

Coach: Ted Albasini (seventh year) and Schyler Gagnon (third year)

Conference: Mid-State; Class: B

Last year’s results: Fourth Mid-State, third Class B South, sixth Class B.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Daniel Bolton, Cameron Bourget, Jack Tibbets, Jacob George; Juniors — Kylie Burns, Christian St. Hilaire; Sophomore — Isaac Potvin.

Key losses: Zoe Buteau, Josiah Kenney.

Promising newcomers: Freshmen — Payden Ventry, Trevor McDaniel, Kadence Reynolds.

What to expect: Lisbon/Oak Hill continued to hold its own against bigger, deeper teams in Class B last year and could do well again this year with three state finalists, Bolton, Bourget and Tibbets, returning. St. Hilaire and Potvin also provided postseason points, but the team will need others to make up for the scoring it lost from Buteau and Kenney.

MONMOUTH MUSTANGS

Coach: Shawn Schultz (17th year)

Conference: Mid-State; Class: B

Returning athletes: Senior — Logan Farr (160); Junior — Evan Hasenfus (125); Sophomore — Lucas Hand.

Key losses: None.

Promising newcomers: Freshman — Ostin Smith (106).

What to expect: The Mustangs continue to focus on individual development and success due to low numbers. Hasenfus placed fourth in B South as a sophomore.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY FALCONS

Coach: Gary Dolloff (17th year)

Conference: Mid-State; Class: A

Last year’s results: 14-2 duals, second Mid-State, fourth Class B South, seventh Class B.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Matt Brown (170), Evrit Roy (145); Juniors — Anthony Mazza (160), Nate Leclair (113), Matt Miles (120), Ethan Hastings (152); Sophomores — Grant Carrier (126), Max Merrill (132), Donna Arsenault (138), Jordan Hastings (138), Tresdon Mills (182), Jonah Byam (195).

Key losses: Darin Buono.

Promising newcomers: Seniors — Hamidou Haidara (106), Isaac Gordon (145), Gordon Gortler (285); Junior —Sebino Heemskurk (152); Sophomores — Alejandro Silva (113), Gabe Winson (220); Freshman — Sami Tag (220).

What to expect: With a good mix of strong veteran leadership, the continued development of a strong sophomore class and newcomers, Dolloff expects the Falcons to be firing on all cylinders once the end-of-season tournaments roll around. Both Roy and Mazza reached the finals at states, while Mazza and Leclair won regional titles.

MT. BLUE COUGARS

Coach: Justin Nile (fifth year)

Conference: KVAC; Class: A

Last year’s results: Eighth KVAC, sixth Class A North, 14th Class A.

Returning athletes: Senior — John Howard; Juniors — Adam Loewen, Tucker Nicholas, Hunter Nile, Ashton Clements, Jose Marquez; Sophomores — Joshua Dunham, Joseph Mosher, Mason Rowe.

Key losses: Jagger Bullen, Hayden Nile, Hunter Gleason.

Promising newcomers: Seniors — Laura Gunter, Erik Williamson; Freshmen — Bradford Couture, Thomas Ferrari, Christopher Hand, Steven Smith, Jacob St. Pierre.

What to expect: The Cougars are still very young but have some building blocks in Nicholas, who was the state 160-pound runner-up, as well as Nile and Howard, who both reached the consolation finals at regionals last year.

OXFORD HILLS VIKINGS

Coach: Shawn Dexter (first year)

Conference: KVAC; Class: A

Last year’s results: Third KVAC, fifth Class A North, ninth Class A.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Cole Dunham, JJ Worster, Riley Smith, Jayda Stevens, Jozie Smith, Caleb Johnson, Frankie Wells; Sophomores — Dillon Worster, Cameron Strout, Caleb Evans, Bristol Leahy, Jared Bellemare, Hayden Riley.

Key losses: Jaden David, Travis May.

Promising newcomers: Senior — Jacob Paar; Juniors — Jream Tripp, Peter Tavares; Sophomore — Charles Hall; Freshmen — Janai Hosea, Marissa Rivas, Matt Long, Alexander Wormwood, Joshua Mitchell, Jasmine Wells, Chalmers Russell, Lillian Runs After, Rocco Hayden, Zackary May.

What to expect: Dexter takes over as head coach for Tony Stevens, for whom he served as an assistant coach for eight years. He has an enviable balance of varsity veterans and new blood to keep one of the consistently strong programs in the KVAC humming along. Dunham and both Worsters were state title contenders last year and should vie for individual titles and New England qualifying again this year. Tripp and Hayden lead a promising pack of newcomers.

