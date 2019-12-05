BUCKFIELD BUCKS

Coaches: Jenn Dobson, Vickie Dobson (Third year)

Returning athletes: Seniors — Chloe Warren, Saige Collette, Pacha Trip; Sophomore — Kassandra Keough.

Key loss: Wyatt Lewis.

Promising newcomers: Freshmen — Heather Spear, Jocelyn Vandeymark.

What to expect: The Bucks are off to a promising start with the seniors, such as Warren and Collette, taking on leadership roles. The newcomers are fitting in and showing great promise and attitude. Buckfield will be without a strong male back for the first time this year, and will also be classed with both C and D.

DIRIGO COUGARS

Coach: Ami-Jo Greco (fifth year)

Conference: MVC; Class: C South

Returning athletes: Senior — Morgan Gallant; Juniors — Kailey Hackett, Karlei Carrier, Elizabeth White, Hailee Ellis; Sophomores — Abby Thibodeau, Isabella Lindus, Jordan Knox.

Promising newcomers: Freshmen — Genevieve Chiasson, Jenna Gallant, Caly Gordon, Emma Hebert, Delani Merrill.

What to expect: The Cougars have been building their program up for the past few years. This year the hope is that a combination of experienced upperclassmen and skilled freshmen will lead to a more competitive season.

EDWARD LITTLE RED EDDIES

Coach: Ruby Hathorne (Fifth year)

Conference: KVAC; Class: A

Returning athletes: Seniors — Ruthie Beal, McKenna Muldoon, Bryanne Warren; Juniors — Madison Coleman, Katlyn Strout.

Promising newcomers: Sophomores — Bailey Lee Frangoulis, Victoria McCann; Freshmen Nicole Yaworsky, Alliyah Pelletier.

What to expect: The Red Eddies expect this to be a building year and they are particularly focused on including tumbling as a part of their program. They are a hard-working team with an overall positive attitude. They have focused a lot on team building for this year and Hathorne is hoping that with strong senior leadership the team to be successful and show improvement from last year.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER PATRIOTS

Coach: Melissa Burila

Conference: WMC; Class: B

Last year’s results: Fifth at state championship.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Kayleigh Burrage; Junior — Jasmine Gammache, Mackenzie Baston.

What to expect: The Patriots have a young but promising team are looking forward to a solid season despite graduating a large group of last year’s seniros.

LEAVITT HORNETS

Coach: Andrea Keneborus (First year)

Conference: KVAC; Class: B

Last year’s results: Second at KVACs, third at B South regionals, fifth at Class B state championship.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Brielle Ouellette, Chloe Bellegarde; Juniors — Marley Coburn, Kerrigan Cassella.

Key losses: Hope Hutchinson, Adrianna Prosser, Jamie McGray, Allison Roux.

Promising newcomers: Junior — Saige Moore; Sophomore— Bella Keneborus; Freshmen — Abby Connelly, Kendra Jones, Kira Welch, Skyla Lapointe, Emma Caouette, Fya Link, Jada Coburn.

What to expect: Leavitt’s team is young, with seven freshman. The Hornets expect to have strong leadership from their returning athletes, Chloe Bellegarde, Brielle Ouellette, Marley Coburn and Kerrigan Cassella. Even though the team is young, it is packed with talent with nearly full-team tumbling skills. The Hornets expect to execute a clean solid routine this season.

LEWISTON BLUE DEVILS

Coach: Matt Hanley (first year)

Conference: KVAC Class: A

Last year’s results: First at KVACs, second at regionals, third at states.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Katelyn Ingerson, Abigail Levasseur, Grace Porter; Juniors — Isabelle Dube, Kylar Gelinas; Sophomores — Maisy Bolduc, Jocelyn Coons, Brianna Desjardins

Key losses: Sydney Hill, Bryanna Bagnato, Shelby Rucker.

Promising newcomers: Sophomores — Emily Lowe, Chelsea Octera; Freshmen — Hannah Dube, Emilie Levasseur, Anna Belleau, Audrey Bilodeau, Jasmyne Bodger.

Alternates: Narliyana Aspilaire, Danielle Binette, Jakiyah Botello, Aydrianna Bowman, Aisha Hamilton.

What to expect: The Blue Devils enter the season with strong upperclassmen leading the team with high energy and positivity. In his first year leading the team, Hanley brings new skills and coaching experiences to the floor. The Devils are focused on becoming stronger and more detail-orientated with their routine. This year’s team consists of many versatile athletes, who will all be valuable to success of the team this season.

LISBON GREYHOUNDS

Coach: Nicole Adams (Seventh year)

Conference: MVC; Class: C

Last years results: MVC champion, regional champion and Class C state champion.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Oceana Assignon, Emma Cleaves, Mykayla Harrington, Madi Valcourt, Vannessa Wasielewski; Juniors — Amanda Bergin, Maddy Ryder, Riece St. Amant; Sophomores — Grace Braley, Annika Golino, Reese McAtee, Jennifer St. Pierre, Trinity Trufant, Addisen Turcotte.

Key losses: Olivia Clark.

Promising newcomers: Senior — Caitlyn Hall; Freshman — Laryssa Cleaves.

What to expect: The Greyhounds’ strong group of seniors knows the pressure of being the returning champs, as they were part of the 2017 state title team, and know what it will take to return to that position. Adams said that this team’s determination and drive makes them a joy to coach.

MONMOUTH MUSTANGS

Coach: Brandon Ouellette (first year)

Conference: MVC; Class: C

Last year’s results: Sixth at state championship.

Returning athletes: Senior — Brie-Anna Bates; Juniors — Alicen Burnham, Delaney Houston; Sophomores — Kyleigh Gowell, Lily Turcotte, Emma Gray, Mara Poulin, Jacob Umberhind.

Key losses: Madeline Lombardo, Morgan Crocker.

Promising newcomers: Senior — Daan Overbeek; Freshman — Brooklyn Federico, Olivia Degen.

What to expect: With a new coach this year, the Mustangs have a different mentality towards the season. Ouellete is already working to perfect and prepare the athletes for a great season. They are hopeful that they will take a step in the right direction for the Monmouth cheerleading program.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY FALCONS

Coach: Josette Duguay (fifth year)

Conference: MVC; Class: C

Last year’s results: Second at MVCs, seventh at regionals.

Returning athletes: Senior — Erin Landry; Juniors — Gracie Farnum, Haley Richard; Sophomores — Kenedi Arsenault, Taylor Duguay, Abby LeBlanc, Mathias Mason, Lauren Pepin.

Key losses: Mackenzie Arsenault, Abbey Duguay, Ariana Viger.

Promising newcomers: Senior — Mackenzie Palmer; Sophomore — Cathryn Cyr; Freshman — Delaney Bouchard.

Alternates: Trinity Blodgett, Hailey Emerick, Hallie Wheeler.

Season outlook: The Falcons lost three veterans to graduation but are excited with the talent of the returning athletes and the promising newcomers. They have moved from Class B to Class C and are excited for the change. They are looking at the score sheets from last year and are working on the areas they didn’t score as high in. Coaches say the team is already showing the dedication and drive it takes to be a championship team.

MT. BLUE COUGARS

Coach: Danielle Tannenbaum (first year)

Conference: KVAC; Class: B

Last year’s results: Ninth at KVACs, eighth at the Class A North regionals.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Morgan-Ashli Macomber, Sylvia Williamson, Valerieanne Hinkley; Juniors — Haley Walsh, Allyson Walsh, Tricia Southing Bowering; Sophomores — Jade Lewis, Alaina Wilkins.

Key losses: Lauren Gould, Jenny Kerr, Kate Pond, Miriam Sinclair, Josie Damren, Autumn Conklin.

Promising newcomers: Freshmen — Janessa Whitney, Tianna Blanchard, Lexus Whitney, Mariah Dill, Katie Conant.

What to expect: Mt. Blue is competing in a new classifiation this year, having dropped from Class A to Class B. New coach Danielle Tannenbaum said B is a much better fit for the program. The Cougars are working diligently to learn and perfect new skills in an effort to be competitive in the new class.

OAK HILL RAIDERS

Coach: Louise Gauthier (13th Year)

Conference: MVC; Class: C

Returning Athletes: Seniors — Peyton Wright, Autumn Byras, Caitlyn Hamilton; Junior — Kenzie Parker; Sophomore — Elbeth Bates.

Promising newcomers: Sophomore — Michaela Goucher; Freshmen — Madison Jordan, Lilly Colburn, Jordon Emerson.

What to Expect: The Raiders are a strong group of athletes who coaches say have the dedication and heart to do well in Class C, which is new for Oak Hill this year. The Raiders possess a mix of skilled veteran cheerleaders and talented newcomers. They are looking forward to a successful season with positive results.

OXFORD HILLS VIKINGS

Coach: Deborah Loveless (33rd year)

Conference KVAC. Class: A

Returning athletes: Juniors — Hallie Stevens, Tricia White, Mckenzie Billings; Sophomores — Jasmin Hayer, Trinity Bernard.

Key loss: Cassidy Walo.

What to Expect: Oxford Hills is looking forward to this upcoming competition season. The Vikings are a young team featuring a promising freshman class of athletes, all of whom have been working hard in the preseason.

POLAND KNIGHTS

Coach: Tammy Swett (second year)

Conference: WMC; Class: B

Returning athletes: Juniors — Ashlyn Bosse, Gracie Sennet, Serenity Dyer; Sophomore — Emmalee Stevens, Leanne Starr, Lilly Coltart.

Promising newcomers: Junior — Brystal Pinkham; Freshmen — Alexandria Magofna, Alexis Labbe, Elijah Strom, Maryssa Cavallaro, Tyler Montminy, Ragyn Harvey.

What to expect: The Knights are excited fro a new winter season together with positive attitudes. While they work to develop their team norms and integrate new members, they are learning to build their teams skills and strength.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN PHOENIX

Coach: Nicole Mason (second year)

Conference: MVC; Class: C

Last year’s results: Third at MVCs, fifth in Class B South regional.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Marissa McMannus, Kassidy Thompson, Lila Ortega; Junior — Taylor Nault.

Key losses: Harmony Castonguay, Avery Williams, Ashlyn Willams, Anna Bradford, Hannah Maurais.

Promising newcomers: Senior — Haley Leavitt; Juniors — Kirstyn Wetherell, Marissa Hall, Alexis Harlow, Julianna Adams; Sophomore — Haley Nichol; Freshmen — Erin Teague, Madyson Nichols, Lillian Minoty, Kailyn Whelpley, Bria Anderson, Bailee Whittemore, Alexis Hutchinson, Ayeria Dougher, Deakin Toothaker.

What to expect: The team has doubled in numbers and with lots of new faces the Phoenix are heading in to Class C competition stronger than ever. After a third-place finish in the MVC last year they hope to be a top contender this year.

