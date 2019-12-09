EDWARD LITTLE RED EDDIES

Coach: Jodd Bowles

Conference: KVAC; Class: A

Last years results: Boys: Fourth at KVACs and fourth at state championship. Girls: KVAC and Class A state champions.

Returning athletes: Boys: Senior — Max Gamache. Girls: Seniors — Jordan Cummings, Miranda Chadbourne.

Key losses: Alec Larson, Christian Beliveau, Oliver Hall, Leighton Girardin, Lucas Fisher, Sarah Lachance, Annabelle Soucie, Mallory Ouelllette.

Promising newcomers: Max Brann, Jonah Guay, Connor Brann.

What to expect: The Red Eddies expect to be one of the top teams again this season. The boys team is looking to improve from its fourth-place finish at the conference and state meets. The girls return five skiers from its state title team and are ready to defend both their state and the conference championships.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER PATRIOTS

Coach: Evan Mancini (fifth year)

Conference: WMC, Class: B

Returning athletes: Boys: Seniors — Jake Piela, Zach Piela; Juniors — Kyle Martell, Austin Hannan, Keegan Brooks, Alec Brooks; Sophomores — Ryland Moore, Colin Harris, Colin Frohlich, Jake Hall, Jake Butler, Matthew Fournier. Girls: Senior — Sydney Garcia; Junior — Hannah Biron.

Key losses: Kyle Mercier, Carson McEvoy.

Promising newcomers: Boys: Freshmen — Ivan Munoz, Jeffrey McAlister.

What to expect: Gray-New Gloucester has been working hard to prepare for a long intense winter season. The Patriots have already started on-snow training and plan to log at least half-dozen more days on the mountain before Christmas.

HEBRON LUMBERJACKS

Coach: Dave Stonebraker (40th year)

Conference: MAISAD; Class: C (NEPSAC)

Last year’s results: Boys: New England Preparatory School Athletic Council Class C champions. Girls: New England Preparatory School Athletic Council Class C runners-up.

Returning athletes: Senior — Joe Godomsky; Junior — Brody Hathorne. Girls: Senior — Thekla Jubinville; Juniors — Molly Skelton, Grace Skelton.

Key losses: Will Kline.

Promising newcomers: Boys: Junior — Philip Ernst. Girls: Junior — Stina Gunnarsson; Sophomore — Toni Schuchardt.

What to expect: Key members of Hebron’s varsity teams return for another season, and they are joined by a number of new skiers. They look forward to fielding full varsity team and to competing in the Lumberjack’s weekly MAISAD race series with fellow prep school competitors Gould and Kents Hill. The Hebron teams hope to repeat their impressive performances at the New England Class C championships again this season.

MARANACOOK/WINTHROP

Coach: Ronn Gifford (16th year)

Conference: KVAC; Class: B

Last year’s results: Boys: Third at KVACs, fifth at states. Girls: Third at KVACs, Class B state champions.

Returning athletes: Boys: Seniors — Robbie McKee, Corbin Howe, Carter McPhedran, Collin McGarr, John McLaughlin, Brady Stockwell; Juniors — Michael Tamborini, Andrew Dupuy, Bradley Russell; Sophomores — Sam McKee, Dylan McGarr, Alex Clark. Girls: Seniors — Katie Ide, Caroline Welch, Dana Reynolds, Hannah Liscord, Nina Gyorgy, Vita Scott, Molly McGrail; Juniors — Kaite Sechrist, Lexi Delisle; Sophomores — Anna Erb, Emily Harper, Meghan Mahoney, Ella Trefethan, Ella Delisle.

Promising newcomers: Boys: Senior — Rojay Richards; Juniors — Reuben Silversten, Campton Tinkham; Freshman — Aiden Guimond. Girls: Juniors — Anna Leberge, Parker Tinkham; Freshman — Elia Morgan.

What to expect: The boys return a strong core of seniors with a good mix throughout the classes. The team has the talent and is looking to improve its consistency this season in order to be in the mix come championship season. The girls return a strong senior core and bring in a group of impressive younger skiers. They are eager and hungry to build on last year’s state meet success.

MT. ABRAM ROADRUNNERS

Coach: Leah Danala

Conference: MVC; Class: B

Returning athletes: Girls — Celeste Reid, Yvonne Provencher, Lydia Dicentes; Junior — Alice Mackay.

Promising newcomers: Boys: Sophomore — Ian Allen; Freshmen — Tre Pease, Aden Richards, Frank Provencher, Damien Thurlow, Sully Butler. Girls: Senior — River Horn; Sophomore — Brynna Zelie; Freshmen — Willow Norton, Savannah Davis, Lily Day.

Season Outlook: Big group of newcomers and freshmen, some of whom were coached Leah Danala when she was the middle school coach. Danala said of having previously coached those athletes will make for a fun season, and that the kids are ready to work and learn but also know her expectations as a coach. Danala also said hopes she can keep building the program with numbers and keep Alpine racing fun and interesting.

MT. BLUE COUGARS

Coach: Mark Cyr (36th year)

Conference: KVAC; Class: A

Last year’s results: Boys: Second at states. Girls: Third at states.

Returning aThletes: Boys: Seniors — Eli Yeaton, Nate Rackliff; Juniors — Jack Kearing, Xander Gurney; Sophomores — Josh Smith, Ashton Beaudoin. Girls: Senior — Mazie Gordon; Sophomores — Kloe Dean, Sadie McDonough, Cassidy Strunk.

Promising newcomers: Boys: Freshman — Dylan Farmer. Girls: Freshmen — Taylor Gordon, Molly Kearing.

What to expect: Mt. Blue is going to work hard this year to train and race at different venues, including more at Sugarloaf and hopefully a couple of sessions at Shawnee in preparation for this year’s state meet. Cyr said Mt. Blue is fortunate to have a great training facility in town, but the shortcoming with Titcomb is the amount of vertical — it is great for slalom but a bit short for giant slalom. The Cougars hope to be well-prepared for the conference and state meets again this season.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY FALCONS

Coach: Todd Papianou (Four years)

Conference: MVC; Class: B

Returning athletes: Boys: Juniors — Aarron LaBrash, Colby Volkernick; Sophomore — Tyler Freeman. Girls: Senior — Ellie LeDuc; Junior — Gabbie Gallant; Sophomore — Madison Papianou.

Key losses: Cam Gallant, Josh Hosdson.

Promising newcomers: Boys: Junior — Jayshawn Wright.

What to expect: The girls team has solid group that has a chance to podium at states this year. Gabbie Gallant and Madison Papianou both had solid seasons last year, while Ellie LeDuc hopes to have a solid season this season. The boys team is expanding and will have a good amount of talent. Aarron LaBrash looks to shake up the slalom world and Colby Volkernick will be making moves in giant slalom. The goal for both teams is a deep run in championship competitions.

OXFORD HILLS VIKINGS

Coach: Mike Grace ( 21st year)

Conference: KVAC; Class: A

Returning athletes: Boys: Seniors — Colby VanDecker, Tommy Bancroft, Jake Mills; Juniors — Mario Devivo, Liam Childs; Sophomores — Nick Bancroft, Dawson Joseph. Girls: Sophomores — Liz Dietrich, Bella DeVivo.

Key losses: Derry Bessette, Hayley McLeod, Nick Martinez, Jordan Davidson, Will Manchester-Wells.

Promising newcomers: Boys: Freshmen — Braden Pratt, Silas Timm, Mark Brown, Zander Smith, Quinn Schieferstein. Girls: Sophomore — Ashley Campbell; Freshmen: Hazel Colby, Aurora Miller.

What to expect: The girls team is young and small, but with Liz Dietrich and Bella DeVivo returning from strong seasons, the Vikings are expecting to have a good 2019-20. The boys team has a strong core with Colby VanDecker, Tom Bancroft, Jake Mills, Mario DeVivo and Nick Bancroft. With continued improvement by the other skiers, Oxford Hills should have a competitive and successful season.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN PHOENIX

Coach: Darian Paradis (first year)

Conference: MVC; Class: B

Returning athletes: Boys: Seniors — Jacob Paradis, Gage Sampson; Juniors — Jack Gilbert, Carter Mitchell; Sophomore — Matt Fenlason. Girls: Seniors — Bailey Coates, Grace Harmatys, Hannah Holland, Adria Plourde; Sophomore — Ella Plourde.

Key loses: Julia Pomeroy, Noah Gilbert, Hunter Quirrion, Joel Soper.

Promising newcomers: Bous: Senior —Brandon Coates; Junior — Kaden Mayberry.

What to expect: On the girls side, Spruce Mountain is only five-deep but three of those skiers have been racing for seven-plus years. If the cards fall right, they should be in the hunt at the end of the season. The Phoenix’s boys team is a little deeper with seven and is again looking to be a contender at the end of the season. The team features two seniors and a junior with significant race experience and is rounded out with a nice batch of newcomers.

TELSTAR REBELS

Coach: Kevin Hawthorne

Conference: MVC; Class: B

Returning athletes: Boys: Seniors — Max Ochtera, Jaxen Call. Girls: Senior — Abbey Landry; Sophomores — Molly Pereira, E. B. Hoff.

Season outlook: Hawthorne hopes for a good season for his seniors in their final year of high school skiing. Abbey Landry is setting a goal for the Eastern High School Alpine Championships after the high school season in March for the second year in a row. Hawthorne expects sophomores Molly Pereira and E. B. Hoff to start showing off their potential this season.

