In an early-season showdown of unbeaten girls hockey teams Thursday night, Alayna Blier scored the equalizer for Winslow/Gardiner/Cony with about six minutes remaining in the opening period.
By the end of the first, though, Lewiston had built a two-goal lead and was on its way to a 6-1 win at Camden National Bank Ice Vault.
Nadia Roy opened the scoring with the first of her two goals to give the Blue Devils (3-0) a 1-0 advantage.
After Blier tied it, Leah Dube gave Lewiston the lead and Roy’s second tally made it 3-1.
Leah Landry added a goal in the second period, and Paige Pomerleau and Landry rounded out the scoring in the third.
Dube assisted on both of Landry’s goals. Leah Landry, Gemma Landry, Bailee St. Hilaire and Ava Geoffrey each set up one goal.
For Winslow/Gardiner/Cony (2-1), Lindsay Bell assisted on Blier’s goal.
