100 Years Ago: 1919

About 2.30, on any Saturday afternoon, some of the youngest patrons of the Auburn Public Library are reasonably certain to wander up to the desk and, peering over, inquire “if we are going to have a story this afternoon?” The story hour is at three o’clock. It has become a regular institution, and a good-sized group, varying more or less from week to week as to individuals are usually waiting. Miss Evelyn Brown, one of the attendants at the library. tells the stories. The object is mainly to interest the young folk, and yet Miss Brown does not select her stories entirely at random. An approaching holiday suggests plenty of ideas, or if no holiday is at hand, there are plenty of tales suited to the season.–or the day.

50 Years Ago: 1969

An Auburn husband-wife physician team has filed incorporation papers at the Androscoggin County building. The firm is Hannigan Professional Association, and the documents on file say its purpose is “to render the same; professional services as licensed physicians and surgeons render’ in the State of Maine.” Dr. Charles A. Hannigan of 85 Goff St., Auburn, is president’ and his wife, Dr. Margaret Hannigan. treasurer. They are, also the directors and Attorney Thomas E. Day Jr. is the clerk.

25 Years Ago: 1994

Two Minot Consolidated School teachers — Cheryl Logan, grade 4, and Janice Rawson, social studies teacher for grades 6-8 — were recently named to “Who’s Who in American Teachers.”

To receive the honor, teachers have to be nominated by students who have been included either in “Who’s Who in High School Students” or “Who’s Who in College Students.” Students nominate teachers who, they believe, have made a significant impact on their educational pursuits.

