PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – Richard D. Sylvain, 89 of Port St. Lucie, Fla. passed peacefully on Nov. 20, 2019 at the Treasure Coast Hospice surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Waterville on April 10, 1930 to David and Cecile (Laflamme) Sylvain.

He moved to Lewiston in 1943 and attended local schools. He graduated from St. Dominic’s High School in 1949 and LaSalle University, earning his Bachelor’s degree in Social Studies. He married Patricia Caron on July 1, 1950 at St. Peter and Paul Cathedral in Lewiston. He was a loving, devoted husband and best friend to his wife and a loving and caring father to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He worked for several years in management for Bates Manufacturing, Hill Division. For more than 36 years, he proudly served his country in the United States Army and the Maine National Guard. A Korean War and Vietnam War veteran, he enlisted in 1949 in the Maine Army National Guard and received a direct commission as a Second Lieutenant in 1951. He is a graduate of the U.S. Army Command and Staff College and the Industrial College of the Armed Forces.

During his career he served in a variety of staff and command positions, including Company Commander, Battalion Operations Officer, Executive Officer, and United States Property and Fiscal Officer, National Guard Bureau. He was promoted and federally recognized as Brigadier General on 15 October 1983. His final tour of active duty was as the Deputy Adjutant General for the State of Maine. He earned numerous awards including the Legion of Merit and two Meritorious Service Medals. He retired from the military and federal service in 1986. After retirement, he worked part-time for the Fortin Group and served nine years as Chairman of the Lewiston Planning Board.

Prior to his wife’s passing, they enjoyed summers together at their cottage on Taylor Pond and winters in Florida. He was an avid reader, who also enjoyed golfing, bowling and playing cribbage.

He enjoyed traveling with his family, whether it was to new and different places, such as France, Panama, or Italy or returning to places he had been previously stationed at like Germany. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Military Officers Association of America, National Guard Association of the United States, National Guard Association of Maine and National Association of Retired Federal Employees. He served one term as President of the men’s golf association at Fairlawn Country Club and one term as President of the Musical Literary. He was also a member of the Association of the United States Army, Maine National Guard Historical Society, 103rd Infantry (RCT) Association, Southern Chapter of MOAA, Covenant 50, Horizon 55, Jacques Cartier Club, Le Montagnard, and Fraternal Order of the Elks.

He is survived by a son, Richard (Rick) D. Sylvain, Jr. and his wife, Jennifer from Kingston, N.H. and two daughters, Sandra A. Russo and her husband, Ronald of Port St. Lucie, Fla. and CAPT Tina L. Ortiz, USN (ret) and her husband, LTC Carlos Ortiz, USA (ret) of Weston, Fla.; his grandchildren Maribel Buchanan, Amber Thibault, Diana Peselman, Kristin Nawrocki, John Rocheleau, Catelyn Nawrocki, Jennifer Russo, Carlos Ortiz, Jr., Leah Campbell, Lauren Russo, and David Sylvain; and 12 great grandchildren. His parents; his loving wife of 63 years Patricia C. Sylvain; a son Kenneth B. Sylvain; and a grandson Brent D. Sylvain predeceased him in life.

Richard’s family is deeply appreciative of the amazing support and compassionate care provided by the entire staff of Treasure Coast Hospice.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at The Fortin Group, 70 Horton St., Lewiston. Public visitation will begin at 10 a.m. BG Sylvain will be buried with Military Honors at St. Peter’s Cemetery, 217 Switzerland Rd. Lewiston immediately following the funeral. You are invited to share your condolences and memories by visiting: www.thefortingrouplewiston.com

Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a donation in Richard’s

name to the following

charitable organizations:

Wounded Warrior Project

PO Box 758516

Topeka, KS 66675

www.woundedwarrior.org;

Alzheimer’s Foundation

of America

322 Eighth Ave. 16th Floor

New York, NY 10001

Alzfdn.org;

Paralyzed Veterans

of America

801 Eighteenth St. NW

Washington, DC 20006-3517

Pva.org

