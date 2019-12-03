LEWISTON — The Woman’s Hospital Association Rotating Art Gallery at Central Maine Medical Center is displaying the paintings of Annette Lavallee and the photography of Ralph L. Staples.

A Maine native, Lavallee, has been well known over the years for her watercolor images. More recently she has explored the world of acrylic painting with the use of vivid colors to capture the world around her. The recipient of three “Best in Show” awards for her work and multiple other accolades, Lavallee has focused much of her recent art on scenes along the Nezinscot River in the Buckfield area as well as the Portland waterfront.

Staples is a nature and landscape photographer. He has studied at New England Institute of Professional Photography. He has also attended seminars with Nikon School of Photography, Rocky Mountain School of Photography, and studied with professional photographers John Shaw, Tony Sweet and others. He is a member of the Boothbay Harbor Art Foundation and the Capital Area Camera Club and has received many print awards with the Maine Professional Photographers Association. His work has been featured in calendars, brochures and trade magazines.

The works on display may be purchased through the WHA Gift Shop adjacent to the main lobby at Central Maine Medical Center. A percentage of sale proceeds benefits patients of CMMC.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: