NORWAY — The 2019 Christmastide English Hand Bell Choir rehearses for their annual seasonal/sacred concerts to take place at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14 and 15, at the Second Congregational Church.

The concert is free, but tickets are required. Donation baskets will be available at the doors. This year, in addition to monetary donations, the church is accepting gifts of cans of food for local school food pantries. Tickets are available to the publi at The Tribune at 430 Main St. Following the concert, there will be the traditional reception with Christmas goodies and punch.

The Second Congregational Church, UCC, is at 205 Main St. For more information, contact the Second Congregational Church at 207-743-2290.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: