Golden Age Club to have Christmas party

LEWISTON — Immaculate Heart of Mary Golden Age Club will hold its Christmas party on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Marco’s Italian Restaurant, Mollison Way.

A social time will be held between 11:30 a.m. and noon, followed by lunch. Separate checks will include tax and gratuity. A gift swap will take place after lunch.

Call 207-576-4082 to make reservations by Sunday, Dec. 8, so the restaurant will be prepared.

DI Circle to hold Advent-Christmas Party

JAY — Circle 677, Daughters of Isabella, St. Rose Parish, will hold an Advent-Christmas Party on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at La Fleur’s Restaurant. A social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., with the meal being served at 6:30.

The menu choices are seafood crepes, chicken in puff pastry, baked haddock or beef medallions, all served with salad and dessert. A gift exchange will follow the meal and members will find out who their mystery sisters are.

Contact Judy Pottle at 207-312-0737 to attend. The Daughters will collect nonperishable goods.

There will be no business meeting during the party. The next meeting will be Wednesday, Jan. 8. Denise Duchaine was winner of the Patriots tickets drawn at the November meeting.

Danville Junction Grangers to meet for dessert

AUBURN — Members of Danville Junction Grange will meet at the hall for dessert at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12. The business meeting will start at 7, and a Christmas program will be presented by Lecturer Norma Meserve.

Members are reminded to bring unwrapped games, toys, books or knit goods for the Salvation Army Project. They should be at the hall no later than 6:45. Clipped coupons, soda can tabs and donations for PAL will also be collected.

All members and guests are welcome.

Pine Cone Chapter to meet

AUBURN — Pine Cone Chapter 26, Order of the Eastern Star, will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the masonic Hall, 1021 Turner St.

The chapter will honor past matrons and patrons. Members are reminded to bring in stuffed Christmas stockings for the PAL Center.

Refreshments will be served in the dining hall following the meeting by Mary Ann Perkins. All Eastern Star members are welcome.

Wilton Day Homemakers Christmas party

WILTON — Wilton Day Homemakers will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, for a Christmas party at a private home.

« Previous