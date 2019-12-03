FRYEBURG — Bradley Backstage presents the Heather Pierson Jazz Trio’s ‘Charlie Brown Christmas Concert’ at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, at the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center at Fryeburg Academy.

The trio, featuring singer/pianist Heather Pierson, bassist Shawn Nadeau, and drummer Craig Bryan, will perform the entirety of the “A Charlie Brown Christmas” soundtrack as recorded by the Vince Guaraldi Trio. Fifty years on, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” still holds up as one of the most endearing Christmas tales ever told. The musical score, composed by the late Vince Guaraldi, is just as poignant and touching as the story and includes the largely popular hit “Linus and Lucy.” Guaraldi’s gentle jazz riffs established musical trademarks that, to this day, still prompt smiles of recognition.

Bradley Backstage concerts “flip” the traditional theater space by seating the audience on stage with the performers, creating a much more intimate and unforgettable live concert experience. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for students (general admission). Order online at www.fryeburgacademy.org/pac, or call the box office at 207-935-9232. Tickets may be available at the door, but seating is limited. The LHE/PAC is located at 18 Bradley St., Fryeburg, on the campus of Fryeburg Academy.

