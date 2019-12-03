LEWISTON – LA Arts is pleased to host the Maine Center for Electronic Music for its first “Lewiston-Auburn Lab 2.0: DJ and Production Meetup” for youth ages 11-16, in partnership with DJ Neutral, from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8 in the LA Arts Downstage. Participants should arrive at 12:30 p.m.

Lab 2.0 (https://vimeo.com/344712047) travels to different spaces offering participants and their families a unique introduction to local art and culture. Participation for the Dec. 8 meetup is free of charge but those who are interested should register ahead of time. To register, contact Adilah at [email protected]

According to DJ Neutral, “We have different times for different things people want to work on. The first day we can talk about what type of music you play and other simple things like that. Everyone can play 5 or 10 minutes of music followed by feedback from the group.”

Maine Center for Electronic Music is made possible with generous support from Maine Initiatives Grant for Change, Maine Humanities Council, Maine Council for the Arts, Maine Community Foundation and the Kindling Fund administered by SPACE Gallery.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Maine Center for Electronic Music on this project to support the growing number of youth artists interested in this medium. It is the perfect way for youth throughout the state to create a network with their developmental needs in mind,” said Adilah Muhammad, Downstage Music and Arts Coordinator and former Vice-Chair of the LA Arts Board of Directors.

Since 1973, LA Arts, the arts agency for the cities of Lewiston and Auburn Maine, has pursued a mission to engage and inspire a vibrant community through arts and culture. The agency works with governments, businesses, schools and local arts and cultural organizations to create opportunities for community members across the generations to experience, learn, and participate in the arts. L/A Arts organizes arts programs and initiatives, supports the work of local artists and arts organizations, and highlights the essential role the arts play in shaping an economically vital, socially integrated, and forward-looking future for its community. Learn more at www.laarts.org.

