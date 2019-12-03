RUMFORD — UMA’s Rumford Center will hold an information session for the new Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from 2:30-4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the center, 60 Lowell St., across from Dunkin’.

People interested in becoming nurses should attend the free information session, which will include faculty who can provide an overview of the program and answer questions. Admissions staff will also be available.

Admission to the program is competitive and interested students must meet specific criteria to be considered. The deadline to apply for the fall 2020 cohort is Jan. 31. “If interested students are thinking about applying for the fall 2020 cohort, they should be talking to us now,” UMA Rumford Director Jim Bradley said. “Even if they are not ready to jump in 100%, there is a pre-nursing track where they can get started,” he added. Course work will be at UMA Rumford, with clinical experiences at local health care providers.

The pre-licensure nursing degree program can be completed almost entirely in the Rumford area. The four-year baccalaureate program prepares students to sit for the National Council Licensure Examination and enter the profession as registered nurses. Maine’s nursing shortage is expected to grow to 2,700 vacancies by 2025. UMA has expanded its nursing program into the Rumford area to address the shortage, which is a workforce crisis for rural Maine.

UMA has scholarships available to help with the cost of attending college, including its Pine State Pledge, which covers tuition and fees for Pell Grant-eligible new and transfer students. It also has the Adult Degree Completion Scholarship for people who previously earned college credits, took a break and want to return to finish their degree.

For more information or to register for the information session, call 207-364-7882. More information on the nursing program is available at www.uma.edu/nursing.

