LEWISTON – Andrew P. Bryce, 53, of Norway passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at Central Maine Medical Center. He was born in Lewiston on Oct. 31, 1966, the son of Franklin and Juanita Hopkins Bryce.

He had been a self-employed handyman. He enjoyed spending time with and spoiling his nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his mom; his siblings, Stephen and Cindy, Scott, Debra and Bob, Kevin, Lisa and Hank, Laura, and Peter and Winnie; as well as many nieces and nephews.

At his request there will be no services at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com.

