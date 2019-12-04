WILTON — Maine Department of Transportation will hold a preliminary public meeting Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m. at the Town Office to discuss the replacement of Hall Bridge. The Route 2 bridge crosses Butterfield Brook, also known as Hooper Brook, near the East Dixfield Fire Department.

The project has been fully funded with a grant, said Michael Wight, senior project manager for the MaineDOT Bridge Program.

The work is expected to take place sometime between 2022 and 2024, he said.

The project is unique, he said, because three bridge projects will be going to bid together. It would be up to the contractor to decide the order of the projects, Wight said.

The other bridge improvement projects are Alder Stream bridge on Route 27 in Jim Pond Township and Farmington Falls bridge on Route 41 between Farmington and Chesterville.

A preliminary meeting has already taken place for the Farmington Falls project, Wight said. A secondary meeting will be held in the early part of next year.

