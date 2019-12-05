COUNTY — Fact: The need for blood doesn’t pause for the holidays. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, more than 1 million units of blood could be transfused in the United States.

Despite this constant need, busy holiday schedules make it difficult for the American Red Cross to collect enough blood to meet those patient needs. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urgently needed.

In thanks for being the lifeline patients need this holiday season, the Red Cross is thanking those who come to give now through Dec. 18 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.

Oxford:

Buckfield

12/19/2019: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 5 High Street

Norway

12/10/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Aubuchon Hardware, 138 Main Street

12/30/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Stephens Memorial Hospital, Ripley Medical Building, 193 Main St.

Rumford

12/11/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Legion, 184 Congress St.

