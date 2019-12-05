NORWAY —The 15th annual Christmastide includes adult vocal and bell choirs, songs by the Children’s Choir, and a performance by professional dancer Debi Irons. There will be the traditional manger tableau as well as a visit from a “right jolly old elf.” Under the choral direction of Shirli Allen Heald, and the piano accompaniment and bell direction of Elaine Emery, the show will be a wonderful way for all ages to begin the holiday season!

The concert is free to the public, but tickets are required. Donation baskets will be available at the doors. This year, in addition to monetary donations, we are also accepting gifts of cans of food for local school food pantries.

Tickets will be available to the public, starting November 26, at The Tribune, 430 Main Street, Norway. Following the concert, there will be the traditional reception with Christmas goodies and punch.

For more information, please contact the Second Congregational Church at 207-743-2290.

