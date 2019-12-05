Legion

BUCKFIELD — Buckfield American Legion is seeking local veterans to join the post at no cost. The Post will pay the first year dues for those interested in becoming a member to learn what the Legion is all about. A magazine and free insurance are part of the package. FMI call Jim Lowell, commander, at 890-4350 or Gloria Hall, adjutant, 336-2385, or come to a meeting at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month.

Pickwick Club

AUBURN — The Pickwick Club, Maine’s Dickens and Victorian reading and discussion group, will meet at the Auburn Library on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Discussion topic: Charles Dickens’ “David Copperfield,” Chapters 32 – 64. Moderators will be Peggy Mower and Alexis DesRoches. For more information call Alexis at 779-8979 or Joanne at 583-6957.



Historical Societies

HARRISON — The last meeting of Harrison Historical Society until the spring of 2020 will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, and will be the ever popular pot luck dinner and show and tell program. All are welcome.

A baked ham will be provided by Secretary, Renee Joyce, so please bring whatever else you wish, food or drink. Also, if you can, have an interesting story to tell or an unusual artifact to show and tell about.

For more information, call Gerry Smith at 583-2213.

WEST PARIS — The West Paris Historical Society’s December Christmas party will be at Sandra and Ken Poland’s home at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10. Bring a present for the same sex and do not spend more than $5 to $7 dollars. This is a dessert meeting only with a lot of laughs and fun. For more information, call Diana at 515-1998.

