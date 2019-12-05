NORWAY — Services are at 11 am. Childcare is available. Social hour follows the service. The December 8 service, Winter Prayers, will be led by Jennifer Wixson. Winter is a season of rest and renewal; however, for many of us winter can also be a time of sadness and disquietude. Jennifer Wixson shares some of the ‘winter prayers’ she uses to skate joyfully through the season. Jennifer Wixson is a Maine farmer and author who lives and writes from her home in Troy, where she and her husband raise Scottish Highland cattle, cranberries and honeybees.

The December 15 service, No Rehearsal Christmas Pageant, will be led by Reverend Fayre Stephenson. Our warm-hearted Christmas Pageant will be interactive and inter-generational – a service where the whole congregation participates. Come to the service and help to retell the ancient Christmas story.

The December 22 service, Bring Light, will be led by Joan Beal. On this first day of the Winter Solstice, we will have a non-traditional service where everyone is asked to bring some object of light. Songs, stories, poems, readings, objects, candles, pictures, costumes, flaming food, whatever you find that brings light to this season. Not everyone needs to “perform” but all are welcome. You may just bring an item to contribute to the display of lights. All manner of light is acceptable… seasonal songs, carols, pop songs, meditations, poetry, skits, etc. Family groups are especially encouraged. This is a spontaneous celebration so please keep performances reasonably short. We have no idea what will happen, but it will be fun and unpredictable. If you actually know in advance what you might do, let Joan or the church office know.

The December 29 service, Poetry Sunday, will be led by Reverend Fayre Stephenson. This service will be our annual Poetry Sunday when members of the congregation share poems they have written or poems they love that others have written. Usually the folks who share their poems also tell the congregation the significance of the poems they brought. Always a spirit of love and hope weaves its way through this beautiful service.

