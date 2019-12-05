NORWAY — Norway Memorial Library children’s room is excited to announce that there will be a special S.T.E.A.M Club event on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Participants will solve a crime as they explore the science behind criminal investigations.

This includes hands-on activities include learning investigative techniques like fingerprinting, and the basics of forensic science. This is a free event and open to children ages 7 to 12. For more information please contact children’s librarian, Annika, at 743-5309 x 4 or visit her at the library at 258 Main Street, Norway, Maine.

