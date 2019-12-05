WEST PARIS — Many gather in the month of December to rejoice, reflect, celebrate, and hold those we love close to us. At this time, too, a simple gesture of caring for those who may be going through a hard time is also a path to love. Join in at the First Universalist Church of West Paris where love and caring abounds. Worship services begin at 9 a.m. with refreshments afterward. All are welcome to attend.

December 1, Communion of Gratitude led by The Reverend Fayre Stephenson. This service, our annual cornbread communion, will be a celebration of life’s gifts and an expression of gratitude for each other and all that gives us joy, solace, and comfort. All are welcome.

December 8, Winter Prayers led by guest speaker Jennifer Wixson. Winter is a season of rest and renewal; however, for many of us winter can also be a time of sadness and disquietude. Rev. Wixson shares some of the “winter prayers” she uses to skate joyfully through the season. She is a Maine farmer and author who lives and writes from her home in Troy, where she and her husband raise Scottish Highland cattle, cranberries, and honeybees. A former Quaker minister, Jennifer has a Master’s degree in Divinity from Bangor Theological Seminary.

December 15, Advent and the Art of Waiting led by The Reverend Fayre Stephenson. We are in the midst of the “Advent Season” when Christians await the baby who brings the hope of peace on earth. At this service we will explore the art of waiting which can sometimes feel futile and more often brings the light of hope.

December 22, Darkness’s and Light, and the winter solstice led by The Reverend Laura Knittweis Carey including special music. Rev. Carey is an interfaith minister, ordained in 2011 through the Chaplaincy Institute of Maine. Her primary ministry is end of life support which she does through her business, Heartsong Caregiving and Ministry Services. She has served as minister of the week at Ferry Beach.

December 24, Christmas Eve, 5:00 p.m. Join us for a traditional service of readings and carols for the whole family. There will be special music and participants from the congregation. Invite your friends and families! The candlelight service is led by The Reverend Fayre Stephenson.

December 29, the West Paris congregation will be joining the South Paris UU congregation in South Paris for worship service at 10:00 a.m. (No worship service in West Paris on this Sunday.)

For more information about the church and services, please contact Marta Clements, 674 2143, [email protected] roadrunner.com, or Bob Clifford at 674-3442, [email protected]. To learn more about the Unitarian-Universalist Association, visit http://www.uua.org/.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: