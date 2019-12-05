NORWAY — Santa is coming! Yes children of all ages, Friday, December 6 is your chance to visit with Santa in Norway.

At 5:45 p.m. the Fire Department Light Parade will lead Santa and Mrs. Claus down Beal Street and take a right onto Norway Main Street, then take a left onto Pikes Hill and a right onto Water Street and meet you at Butters Memorial Park by the flag pole and Norway’s Christmas Tree. Then Santa will need your help to light the Christmas Tree at 6 p.m.

After the tree lighting, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be escorted back to the Norway Fire Station. Have your camera ready as Santa and Mrs. Claus visit with your child. There is no cost to you for the event, come share the joy of the Holiday Season with family and friends. Refreshments will be provided by the Norway Firemen’s Relief Association. For more information on the Tree lighting, contact Norway Parks & Recreation Director Deb Partridge at 743-6651 or [email protected]

