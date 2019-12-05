BRIDGTON — Heather Pierson and Shawn Nadeau perform a rich variety of Heather’s originals, jazz and blues standards, and unique reworkings of familiar American music. They are best known for their annual Charlie Brown Christmas Concert, wherein they present their interpretations of the work of the late great jazz pianist and composer Vince Guaraldi. The Jazz Trio performs the entirety of the Charlie Brown Christmas album as recorded by the Vince Guaraldi Trio as well as other compositions by Guaraldi.

A Charlie Brown Christmas was originally telecast in December 1965 and was an instant hit with audiences who connected with Peanuts creator Charles M. Schultz’s cast of characters – especially with its rounded-headed hero Charlie Brown, his woefully scrawny Christmas tree, and his typewriter-wielding dog Snoopy. Nearly given the ax by CBS studios at the time of its release, this beloved holiday classic resonates with both children and adults of every generation. Fifty years on, it still holds up as one of the most endearing Christmas tales ever told, and the story of commercialism run rampant echoes clearly to this day.

The musical score for A Charlie Brown Christmas, composed by the late Vince Guaraldi, is just as poignant and touching as the story and includes the hugely popular hit “Linus and Lucy”. His gentle jazz riffs established musical trademarks that, to this day, still prompt smiles of recognition. Heather Pierson (lead vocals, piano, tenor banjo) is an award-winning singer/songwriter, pianist, and performer. From New Orleans traditional jazz to blues to rousing Americana and poignant folk, Heather’s songs and musicianship embody joy, honesty, and a desire to share from the heart. Shawn Nadeau (bass, harmony vocals) is a self-taught phenom who brings an unassuming rock-solid foundation and a keen awareness to every moment of every song, informed by over two decades of wildly varying musical performances, from punk rock to reggae to jazz.

Noble House Inn is located at 81 Highland Road in Bridgton. For reservations and more information, call 888-237-4880. Price: $15 donation. More artist info is available at www.heatherpierson.com.

Quote: “Heather‘s Charlie Brown Christmas show is a festive show that brings together jazz heads and families of all ages, all coming to hear a virtuoso knock out a classic.” – Jeff Beam | One Longfellow Square | Portland, ME

