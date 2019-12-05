West Paris Historical Society meeting

WEST PARIS — The West Paris Historical Society will hold its December Christmas party at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the home of Sandy and Ken Poland, 96 High St.. Each man and woman attending should bring a present for someone of the same sex, not to spend more than $5 to $7.

This is a dessert meeting only, for laughs and fun. For more information, call Diana at 207-515-1998.

Auburn Democratic City Committee to meet

AUBURN — The monthly meeting of the Auburn Democratic City Committee will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Margarita’s Restaurant, 180 Center St.

After brief committee business, a holiday get-together for all local Democrats will be held, including a door prize and 50/50 raffle. Bring a nonperishable item for the pantry at the Trinity Jubilee Center.

Call 207-740-0113 for more information.

Lisbon Historical Society celebrates Christmas

LISBON FALLS — Members and their guests of the Lisbon Historical Society will hold the annual Christmas party as part of the December meeting, beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the meeting room in the MTM Center in Lisbon Falls.

After a pot luck supper, the program will feature a gift exchange, readings and group singing. FMI: 207-353-8510.

Rumford Area Quilters to have holiday pizza party

RUMFORD — Rumford Area Quilters and Ladies of the Lake will meet at noon Thursday, Dec. 12, weather permitting, for a holiday pizza party at the Rumford United Methodist Church, Linnell Street. Pizza, drinks and dessert will be provided.

Newborn items will be collected for a Newborns in Need baby shower. Those who wish may bring a favorite or old Christmas decoration to share. Show and Tell is always welcome. Note the change of time for this meeting only.

For more information, call 207-562-7050.

