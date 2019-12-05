BETHEL—Telstar’s Music Department invites you to its 22nd Annual Winter Concert, Tuesday, December 10th beginning at 7 p.m. in the Helen Berry Auditorium at Telstar High School.

Come welcome in the the holiday season with the vocalists and instrumentalists from the High School and Middle School performing groups!  Admission is free, but donations are always welcome.  Happy Holidays!

 

submitted photo

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Citizen Schools
Related Stories
Latest Articles