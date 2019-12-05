Luncheon

WATERFORD—Waterford Sports & Recreation will be hosting a community luncheon on the 3rd Tuesday of each month at the Wilkins House on Plummer Hill Road. The lunch starts at 12 p.m. followed by dessert and bingo with prizes ending at 2 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $3 per person.

Sing-a-Long

BRYANT POND—Ring in the season with music! The Whitman Memorial Library will be having a sing-a-long with the Oxford Hills Ukulele Group on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m. This has become an annual affair. There is no charge to the public and holiday refreshments will be served. Come and join the fun.

Fair Cancelled

ANDOVER—Due to lack of interest, The Andover Firemen’s Association Craft Fair and visit from Santa scheduled for Saturday, December 7, 2019 has been cancelled.

