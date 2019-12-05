NORWAY – Brian M. Stowell died Dec. 3, 2019, from complications of pneumonia at Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway, surrounded by loving family.

Brian was born in Rumford on Oct. 3, 1952 to George and Florence Harriett Stowell of Andover. Educated in Bethel, Brian graduated from Telstar Regional High School in 1970 before completing military service in Germany for the U.S. Army.

He married Linda Hathaway in West Bethel on September 4, 1976. They raised their two daughters, Sarah and Rachel in homes in Bryant Pond and West Bethel.

Brian had a long career in law enforcement, serving as a police officer for the Town of Rumford, a D.A.R.E. officer in local schools, police chief for the Town of Bethel, and as a deputy sheriff and process server for the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department. In midlife, he changed his profession to mental health and social services, working with clients through both Tri-County and Oxford County Mental Health agencies as well as Project Opportunity. His final job was as a vehicle transporter for Berlin City in New Hampshire, satisfying his love of driving and cars.

In Brian’s most active years, he enjoyed many trips to Nashville to hear the country

music greats, spending time with friends in Cookshire, Quebec, and shopping. He loved family road trips, carefully mapping vacations to bluegrass festivals, concerts, amusement parks, historical locations in Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania, and Florida attractions.

Brian lived with life limiting mental illness in his fifties and sixties. He stayed closer to home but found enjoyment listening to his scanner, taking pride in the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren, watching game shows and New England sports on television, taking short trips to Breau’s Too and The Bethel Twiliner, regular phone calls with his brothers and sisters, smoking cigarettes, his pet cats, family gatherings, and eating good meals. He continued to have an encyclopedic knowledge of music and entertainment trivia throughout his life.

The last months of Brian’s life were happy ones; Bub had reached an emotional state where he described himself as “doing great”. He stated last week at a Thanksgiving gathering that he was most grateful for his family and is on record that his greatest accomplishment in life is his daughters.

We are indebted to the ICU staff at Stephens Memorial Hospital. Much appreciation is extended to Heather, Carla, Samantha, Helena, Sondra, TJ, Lauren, Dr. Bray and others for their compassionate, sensitive care and for the comfort measures given to help make Brian’s death a peaceful one. Thank you to the kind man who cleaned off many of our snowy cars in the hospital parking lot shortly after Brian’s death.

Brian is survived by his wife, Linda Stowell of Bryant Pond, daughters Sarah Stowell and fiancée, Colin McCullough of Portland and Rachel Adams and husband, Tim of Fayette, grandsons, Benjamin, Joshua, and Zachary Adams of Fayette, brothers George Stowell III and wife, Mary of Falmouth, Michael Stowell and wife, Andrea Jean of Flagler Beach, Fla., Peter Stowell of West Gardiner, Jonathan Stowell and wife, Rowena of Shirley, Mass., Andrew Stowell and wife, Marlene of Alta Loma, Calif., sisters, Suzanne Bartlett of Pocassett, Mass., Sara Carson of Palm Coast, Fla., Martha Stowell and husband, Ted White, of Norway, Rosemary Stowell of Bangor, and Rebecca Lloyd of Auburn, sister-in-law, Susan Glines of West Paris, brother-in-law, Michael Hathaway and wife, Penny of Madison, N.H., aunt, Carolyn Vaughn of Auburn, and many, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Bub was predeceased by his parents, George and Harriett Stowell, brother, William “Billy” Stowell, Linda’s parents, Elden and Barbara Hathaway, and brothers-in-law, Keith Bartlett and Bruce Glines.

A celebration of Brian’s life will be held on Dec. 14, 2019 at the family home, 63 Rumford Avenue, Bryant Pond, Maine. There will be an open house from 1-5 p.m.; please feel free to drop in to share a memory, some food, a toast, tear, or a laugh. Brian requested that his send-off be “a party”, not some sad affair. We’ll do our best.

Burial will be at the family plot, Flat Road, West Bethel in July of 2020.

Arrangements by Cliff Gray Cremation & Funeral Services

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Responsible Pet Care,

PO Box 82

Norway ME 04268

