AUBURN – Betty A. Witham, 84, of Auburn, ME, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Clover Healthcare following a battle with cancer. She was born July 17,1935 in Auburn, ME to the late J. Guy and Ethel Bryant. Betty graduated from Edward Little High School in 1953 and attended Gordon College, Wenham, MA. On September 3, 1954, Betty married her sweetheart, Harold J. Witham. They celebrated 54 years of marriage until his passing in 2009.

Betty was employed in many positions over the years but the job that brought her the most joy was as a bus driver with the Auburn School District for 30 years, impacting countless lives of students and athletes. She loved interacting with students and watching sports teams.

Betty was an active member of East Auburn Baptist Church for more than 30 years where she served as organist, deaconess, and was involved in women’s ministries, the Widow’s Ministry, and Silver Wings. She loved the fellowship of her church family and planning special events with her friends, Joanne Blue and Flo Williams. Her greatest desire in life was to share her faith in Jesus with everyone she met.

Betty was predeceased by her husband, parents, sister, Arlene Choate, and brother, Lawrence Bryant. Betty is survived by her siblings and their spouses: John and Charlotte Bryant of Buxton, ME; Dorothy Witham and Gerald Grant, Sr. of New Gloucester, ME and Zephyrhills, FL; Robert and Martha Bryant of Greene, ME; and David and Sue Bryant of Hudson, FL.

She is also survived by her children and their spouses: son, John and Ruth Witham of New Ipswich, NH; daughter, Pamela and Stephen Bell of Milton, VT; son, Jim and Jackie Witham of Falmouth, ME; son, Tim and Kim Witham of Portsmouth, VA; and daughter, Lori and Erik Lewis of Monmouth, ME, and her “adopted” son, Matt McBride.

Betty adored her 16 grandchildren and their spouses: Nathan Witham, Eric and Stephanie Witham, Mark Witham, Alicia Witham, Anthony and Emily Witham, Corey Witham, Audrey and Jacob Hillegas, Stuart Bell, Hillary Bell, Sage Witham, Lucas and Mary Witham, Taylor Witham, Izabella Lewis, Annalyse Lewis, Timothy Lewis, Allyson Lewis, and her “adopted” grandson, Josh Strickland.

Betty is survived by 12 great-grand children: Jabari Furlow, Desmond Witham, Christian Witham, Issac Witham, Rebekah Witham, Katherine Hillegas, Daniel Witham, Lydia Hillegas, Elijah Witham, Winnie Witham, Daniel Hillegas, and Lawson Witham. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom she loved as her own.

One of Betty’s greatest pleasures was family gatherings. Betty touched so many lives, young and old, and she will be greatly missed by family and friends for the loving, Christlike example she set for us. Her legacy of faith, love, commitment, hard work, kindness, and humor will live on for generations to come.

Thank you to all the family and friends who visited Betty, sent cards, flowers, and called her to offer their love and support. Her family wishes to express special thanks and gratitude to all the kind and gentle caregivers at Clover Healthcare and Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice.

Please join us in a celebration of Betty’s life on January 4, 2020, at 1:00 pm at East Auburn Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to East Auburn Baptist Church or to Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice.

