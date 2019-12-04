LEWISTON – Lorraine D. (Allen) Perron, 82, a longtime resident of Lisbon and Lewiston, died on November 30, 2019 at D’Youville Pavilion, Lewiston, where she passed peacefully after living with Alzheimer’s and dimentia. She was born in Lewiston on April 20, 1937, the youngest of 14 children born to Joseph D. and Virginie (Bourque) Allen.

Lorraine received her education from the nuns of St. Mary’s School, Lisbon High School (earning her GED), and Lewiston High School, attending both high schools to complete many certificate programs through the Adult Education Program. She was a faithful communicant of Holy Trinity and Prince of Peace Parishes.

Lorraine married her devoted husband, Richard G. Perron, on December 28, 1957. They shared 50 years together until Richard’s death in May of 2007.

Lorraine worked for several years at Paragon Glass Works and for many years at Maine Electronics in Lisbon where she made numerous friends. Her final jobs were in housekeeping at St.Mary’s and CMMC hospitals.

Growing up, Lorraine was very close to one of her nieces, Lucille Jalbert, of Barre, Vermont. They were born three weeks apart. In recent years, Lorraine has enjoyed the companionship of Bob Nadeau. When Lorraine’s health issues became apparent, her niece Deborah Allen began assisting her and has been a devoted caregiver to her aunt for many years.

Having lost her mother at a young age, Lorraine especially enjoyed being in the company of her siblings who together with their father, helped to raise her.

Lorraine is survived by one sister-in-law, Louise Allen, and many nieces and nephews and their families (including her great-niece and God child Nicole Wright Charest).

Lorraine was predeceased by her parents, nine sisters, Corinne Deforge, Lauretta Lombard, Annette Gagne, Gloria Lacasse, Irene Lozier, Doris Turgeon, Cecile St. Amant, Theresa Allen, Simonne Deschaine, and four brother’s, Fernand, Ernest, Robert, and Raymond Allen.

A visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine Street, Lewiston, ME, 04240, from 9:00 – 10:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be in the Lower Chapel of Ss. Peter & Paul Basilica. Entombment, will be at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Condolences, donations and a video tribute maybe found at www.Albert-Burpee.com.

Those wishing to make memorial donations in her memory may do so to: The Alzheimer’s Association

N. Michigan Ave, Fl 17

Chicago, IL 60601

