RUMFORD – Mr. Philip “Butch” Broomhall, 82, died Monday December 2, 2019 at his residence on Hillside Ave in Rumford.

Born in Rumford, ME on March 8, 1937 he was a son of Arthur and Ethel (Morrison) Broomhall. He was a graduate of Stephens High School in Rumford. He served in the US Navy from 1958 to 1962. Butch worked for Oxford paper Company in Rumford as a Piper. He was a member of the Chisholm Ski Club and in 1956 he won the Junior National Championship in White Fish Montana. He was also a member of Robert Shand Post #1641, VFW, Rumford Eagles Club. Butch was also an avid Patriot’s fan and enjoyed fishing, skiing and volunteering at Black Mountain.

Survivors include his daughter Brenda Doucette of Peru, two sons, Philip Broomhall and his husband Alan of NY, Gary Broomhall and his companion Judy of Mexico; granddaughters Katie Doucette and Breanna Maloney and her husband Sean and a great grandchild Keagan Maloney; two brothers, Erlon “Bucky” Broomhall and wife Frances of Bennington, VT and Raymond Broomhall and wife Judy of Mexico; a sister Ethelyn Wight of Wesley Chapel, FL. He was predeceased his brothers, Victor, William (Cy) Charles (Slim), Robert (Bob) Wendall (Chummy); sisters, Margaret (Peggy) Robbins, Ruth Scammons and Irene Gordon.

Funeral services will be held 1 PM Saturday December 7, 2019 at the Meader & Son Funeral Home 3 Franklin St Rumford, ME. Interment in the spring will be in the Farrington Morton Cemetery in Mexico. Friends are invited to call at the funeral home from 11-1 PM on Saturday prior to the funeral.

