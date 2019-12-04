NORWAY – Barbara Ryerson, 93, passed away on November 30, 2019 at Norway Center for Health and Rehabilitation. She was born in Ayrshire, Scotland on December 8, 1925 to Peter L. and Janet (Wilson) Campbell. She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1943. Barbara attended Auburn Maine School of Commerce. She worked for Superior Concrete for over 25 years as their Bookkeeper/Secretary. Barbara and husband George (Bud) were married for 40 years. They enjoyed traveling south in the winter and playing golf year round. They traveled to Myrtle Beach, NC for 3 months each winter. They made many friends and enjoyed playing golf there. They were life time members of Norway Country Club.

She is survived by her son Howarth and his wife Cathy Ryerson of Castroville, CA; two nephews, Alan Campbell and his wife Kelly of Vassalboro, Scott Campbell and his wife Susie of Norridgewock; niece Sharon Delano and her husband Chris; sister in law Elaine Campbell of Winslow; many great nieces and nephews; special friends Jean and Sid Strom and Dori Hobbs. She was predeceased by her parents; husband George "Bud" Ryerson; Brother James Campbell; niece Sandra Campbell. A graveside service will be held in the spring.

