LEWISTON – Wanda Strout, 55, of Lewiston, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 27, 2019 at Central Maine Medical Center surrounded by her family. Wanda was born Feb. 5, 1964 in Lewiston, the daughter of Frederick Strout and Barbara (Greenlaw) Strout.

Wanda enjoyed playing darts, card games and binge watching her favorite shows with her grandchildren. Wanda flourished on helping others and caring for her grandchildren who she cared for deeply. Wanda lit up any room she entered with her enormous heart and infectious smile. Wanda enjoyed spending time with the people she loved the most.

Wanda is survived by her four sons, Tony Strout, Joseph Strout, Scottie Strout and Eric Strout; brothers, Fred Strout, Greg Strout, Ernie May and James May, sisters, Rena (Strout) Bourgoin, Barbara Strout and Alice May; her nine grandchildren, Skylar Strout, Makayla Strout, Kaytlynn Strout, Jasmyne Strout, Mackenzie Strout, Nevaeh Bailey, Noah Bailey, Maximus Strout and Maddox Strout; and many, many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her father, Frederick Strout, mother, Barbara (Greenlaw) Estes, stepfather, Robert Estes; brother, David Strout, and a sister, Jacqueline Strout.

Memorial Services will be held on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. with a time for sharing at 6:30 at Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa St. Lewiston. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net.

