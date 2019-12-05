MONMOUTH – Joseph D. Bouchard Jr., 46, a resident of Monmouth, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, with his loving family by his side. He was born on March 16, 1973, in Lewiston, the son of Joseph D. Bouchard Sr. and Muriel L. (Clavet) Bouchard. Joseph attended Leavitt Area High School in Turner. He was employed as a master craftsman. On July 16, 2011, he married April Bragdon in Auburn. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, hunting and football. Also, Joseph had a great love for music and guitar playing. He was an avid and loyal New York Giant’s fan. He is survived by his wife, April Bouchard of Monmouth, a daughter, Kaitlyn Bouchard of Livermore, three sons; Brandon Bouchard of Greene, Dustin Bouchard of Turner, Gabriel Bouchard of Oxford, three grandchildren; Elizabeth, Mason and Kane, also siblings and other family members. Joseph was predeceased by his parents. Messages of condolence may be made to: www: finleyfuneralhome.com As per his wishes there will be no public visitation or funeral service. Arrangements by BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth, Maine.

