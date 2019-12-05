Brenda

Brenda is proof that good things really do come in small packages.

Brenda is a ten year old, Pomeranian. Shortly after her arrival at Responsible Pet Care her caregivers learned that she is a special dog. Brenda has the ability to make people smile. Every time she leaves her kennel and is walked through the shelter whoever is around will stop to talk to her. Her cute personality lights up the room.

Another good thing about Brenda is that she is friendly and she loves to be held. She has gotten along well with other dogs at the shelter and cats don’t seem to be an issue with her.

Brenda always has a smile. She is ready to be pampered and put a smile on the face of her new, best friend.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org. Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC. For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

