To the Editor:

Each tax filing season, for over ten years, Norway-South Paris has been a location for the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program. This program provides totally free income tax preparation and electronic filing of federal and state of Maine income tax returns (including the Property Tax Fairness and Sales Tax Credits) to low to moderate income tax payers, with special attention those 50 and over.

This is an all volunteer run program. Due to the lack of volunteers, the site was unable to operate last year. This cannot, and should not, happen for the upcoming tax filing season! Consider volunteering and giving back to your community. Volunteering with AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is one way to help our dark, cold, Maine winters go just a little faster. Volunteers do not need to be tax experts; just have to have used any type of tax software. Any needed tax law training is done in January. With enough volunteers, the site will open in February and be held each Wednesday, during the day through April 8. For more information or to volunteer, contact District Coordinator, Joan Jagolinzer at [email protected].

Joan Jagolinzer

District Coordinator

AARP Tax-Aide

Scarborough

