Advertiser Democrat

Celebrating pies in Oxford

Cindy Johnston and Lisa Dunham bought Valley View Orchard Pies in August, 2018. Last year the company shipped over 67,000 pies, whoopie pies, crisp trays and tea cakes So far in 2019 they have produced more than 104,000 treats, with the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s holidays still to come. They recently expanded to a larger facility on Madison Ave. in Oxford. On Nov. 13 the U.S. Small Business Association toured the facility and recognized Valley View Orchard Pies as a successful, women-owned small business supported by the SBA and local partners.