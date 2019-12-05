PARIS — Oxford County Mental Health Services invites those who wish to help local families in need this holiday season to visit its Giving Tree, located at its 17 Gary Street office. On the tree are tags with various gift requests, which include age, item and size if applicable. Also welcome are donations of adult and children’s mittens, gloves, hats, scarfs, socks and non-perishable food items.

The Giving Tree will be up until December 17. Wrapped or unwrapped gifts may be dropped off by December 18th, so that case managers will have time to deliver to the families. For more information, please contact Oxford County Mental Health Services in South Paris by phone at 739-7001 or stop in at the 17 Gary Street office. OCMHS thanks the community and wishes all Happy Holidays!

